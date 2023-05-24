Chris Haynes: I think there’s more there’s more smoke with Kyrie than Trae Young right now. For what I’ve heard, there’s nothing brewing with Trae Young and the Hawks. Like there hasn’t been any meeting or anything like that to request a trade. There’s nothing like that has happened with Trae, nothing.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 25, 2023 | 2:30 pm EDT Update
LeBron James played for months on torn tendon that could need surgery
Pat McAfee: “LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer.. He’s gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant’s latest Ja 1 “Hunger” sneaker was released as scheduled on the SNKRS app and sold out fast, but the shoe is scarcely available at retail stores in Memphis. That wasn’t the initial plan, multiple sources told The Commercial Appeal. Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…
Clutch Points: Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart all tweeted the side-eyes today. What are the Villanova boys up to? 👀 pic.twitter.com/M8SYcTKpRv
With the Washington Wizards underperforming and lacking a clear path back to national relevance, Ted Leonsis has decided to hire LA Clippers general manager Michael Winger, a lawyer by training who has experience dealing with superstar players, high-powered agents and the nuances of the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap. Leonsis plans to give Winger wide latitude to expand and revamp the Wizards’ infrastructure — and potentially launch a full rebuild of the roster — said league sources who were granted anonymity because Winger’s hiring, though agreed to in principle, has not been made official yet.
According to a league source, Winger will have full authority over constructing (and perhaps deconstructing) the Wizards’ roster and the front offices within Monumental Basketball. Winger will submit a five-year plan to Leonsis for approval, then update the plan after each year. Most important, Leonsis would not be against a rebuild if that’s the route Winger wants to take, a league source said.