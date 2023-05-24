NBA rumors: Haynes: There's nothing brewing with Trae Young and the Hawks

2 days ago via Spotify
Chris Haynes: I think there’s more there’s more smoke with Kyrie than Trae Young right now. For what I’ve heard, there’s nothing brewing with Trae Young and the Hawks. Like there hasn’t been any meeting or anything like that to request a trade. There’s nothing like that has happened with Trae, nothing.

May 25, 2023 | 2:30 pm EDT Update
With the Washington Wizards underperforming and lacking a clear path back to national relevance, Ted Leonsis has decided to hire LA Clippers general manager Michael Winger, a lawyer by training who has experience dealing with superstar players, high-powered agents and the nuances of the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap. Leonsis plans to give Winger wide latitude to expand and revamp the Wizards’ infrastructure — and potentially launch a full rebuild of the roster — said league sources who were granted anonymity because Winger’s hiring, though agreed to in principle, has not been made official yet.
52 mins ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

According to a league source, Winger will have full authority over constructing (and perhaps deconstructing) the Wizards’ roster and the front offices within Monumental Basketball. Winger will submit a five-year plan to Leonsis for approval, then update the plan after each year. Most important, Leonsis would not be against a rebuild if that’s the route Winger wants to take, a league source said.
52 mins ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

