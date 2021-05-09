Tim Bontemps: Final: Miami 130, Boston 124. Knicks are now a half-game ahead of the Hawks and Heat entering this afternoon’s game against the Clippers, while the Celtics are now two back of Atlanta and Miami – and have an 81 percent chance, according to ESPN’s BPI, of being in the play-in.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 10, 2021 | 1:51 am EDT Update
Maccabi coach Giannis Sfairopoulos was happy with his squad’s performance post-game while he also commented about the all but done departure of Elijah Bryant – who was watching the game from the sidelines – to the Milwaukee Bucks. “He was an important part of our rotation, an important player. He had this offer. We are sad that he left on one hand, but on the other hand, it is his future and that is life in basketball. If I agreed? Every coach wants to see his players develop and grow, improve their game. Maccabi helped him reach the highest goal of an American basketball player, I’m happy for him. Shocked the team? I do not believe so. I hope Elijah likes Giannis Antetokounmpo more than he liked Giannis Sfairopoulos,” the coach said, per Sport 5.
Following a lengthy replay review, the officials ruled that Doncic made “an aggressive strike to the groin area” of Cavs guard Collin Sexton, justifying the flagrant 2 ruling. The incident occurred when Doncic and Sexton were battling for rebounding position with 10:05 remaining in the first half. “After I saw the video, I knew I hit him, but it wasn’t nothing on purpose,” said Doncic, who had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists before being ejected. “I think that kind of stuff happens a lot in games, but I don’t know. That’s my explanation. It obviously wasn’t on purpose. It was just two guys fighting for a rebound, I guess.”
Darrell Walker gathered his Arkansas-Little Rock basketball team together in early December. “After practice one day,” he said by phone this week, “my players got in a huddle. And one of the players said, ‘They traded for Westbrook, so you know your triple-double record is gone.’ I started laughing. I knew it was just a matter of time.” Walker’s 15 triple-doubles with the then-Washington Bullets stood as the franchise’s record in the category for 30 years. But then, as now, Walker’s feats were overshadowed.
Walker has heard the criticism in some quarters that Westbrook hunts rebounds, particularly after missed free throws. “I went after rebounds, too,” he said. “That’s part of your job. Him not hunting down those damn rebounds, they wouldn’t be on this win streak they’re on. You could say Moses Malone hunted rebounds, that he threw the ball up off the glass to get offensive rebounds. Social media, Twitter, and a lot of sportswriters who really don’t know the game have access to players. I tell you what – Beal likes playing with him. He’s not taking away from Beal. Beal’s still getting 30 points a night. Fat Lever (10th all-time in career triple-doubles, with 43) played with Danny Schayes and Blair Rassumussen and all those guys. I bet you Westbrook wouldn’t stop Dennis Rodman from leading the league in rebounding. Rebounding is about contact, especially if you’re offensive rebounding.”
“I really want to help make a deep playoff run and get to the finals and get to the championship,” Powell said. “I talked to Dame a couple of times about how badly he wants to win a ring, so hopefully this year I can help in different ways when we get into the playoffs. Kind of give them the little stories and things that I went through that playoff run to help probably motivate us to keep our foot on the gas and compete.”
Hayes produced a team-high 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes of work during the 108-96 loss. He converted on 9-of-17 shot attempts from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. His seven rebounds were also a career-best. The seventh overall pick became the first Pistons rookie since Grant Hill during the 1994-95 season to register at least 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a game. He was just the seventh Pistons rookie to ever reach those numbers in a game.
Kyle Goon: In the midst of shouting out Alex Caruso’s recent play as the point guard, Frank Vogel adds that he “needs to be considered” for the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.