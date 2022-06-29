Boston appears focused on high-scoring, small-ball forwards for the Celtics’ mid-level. They have been linked to Danillo Gallinari and T.J. Warren, among others. Gallinari is also expected to draw interest from Miami should it lose P.J. Tucker.
June 29, 2022 | 2:15 pm EDT Update
Magic expected to allow Mo Bamba to his unrestricted free agency, Lakers, Heat, Knicks to have interest
Khobi Price: NEW — The Orlando Magic aren’t expected to tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba by the end of Wednesday, which will make him an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation orlando sports. Raptors, Knicks, Lakers, Rockets, Heat, Timberwolves to be interested.
Ryan McDonough: Keep an eye on the Bulls as a potential landing spot for Bamba Chicago’s front office is looking to add rim protectors
Keith Smith: The Indiana Pacers have officially exercised their $1.8M team option for Oshae Brissett, a league source tells @spotrac.
Keith Smith: The Houston Rockets have officially exercised their $1.8M team option for Jae’Sean Tate, a league source tells @spotrac.