Who are some of the toughest guys you’ve had to guard? Herb Jones: It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say, Trae Young.
October 21, 2022 | 8:15 am EDT Update
Darvin Ham, Russell Westbrook have ‘an understanding’ after remarks
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he and Russell Westbrook have “moved on” and have “an understanding” after the point guard suggested Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench in the preseason could have contributed to a minor hamstring injury he suffered. Ham, however, pushed back at any insinuation that his rotation in the Lakers’ preseason finale loss to the Sacramento Kings — in which Westbrook played just five minutes off the bench before exiting with the strained left hamstring — had anything to do with the physical setback.
Ham said the two shared a “brief discussion” about the remarks. Ham went back to Westbrook in the starting lineup against the Warriors and again against the Clippers. “We moved on, we got an understanding,” Ham said. “As the coach of this team, we’re going to do what’s best for our team to be as successful as it can be. And I’ll just leave it at that.” Ham said he understands “respect” and “routine” are important to the former league MVP but acknowledged the team-centric goals he will require Westbrook to meet.
Ham also said he didn’t have a problem with Westbrook saying what he said to reporters after the Warriors game, or with LeBron James’ blunt assessment that “we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting” — even if their comments were interpreted as critiques of the coaching staff and front office. “It’s a grown man’s league,” Ham said. “Things are going to be said whether it’s directed at someone or not. I handle it in stride. I’ve been around this thing for 26 years. I’ve been on quiet teams and I’ve been on a couple of loud teams. But I have the utmost respect for those guys. I believe they have the utmost respect for me. There’s nothing taken personal about anything. We address it and we move on.”
LeBron James on Lakers shooting: 'I'm definitely not going to harp on what we can't do every single game'
The Lakers can’t hit outside shots. That much is clear after L.A. shot 9-for-45 from 3 in Thursday night’s 103-97 loss to the Clippers. That total somehow managed to be even worse than the Lakers’ 10-for-40 clip from deep in their opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors. Yet while LeBron James bluntly lamented his team’s lack of “lasers” on the roster after the Warriors game, he did not add to that refrain Thursday, even after the Lakers went 0-for-9 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. “I’m definitely not going to sit here and harp on what we can’t do every single game,” James said when asked about his team’s mounting misses. “That’s not a leader. What I know we can do? We can defend our ass off. We did that tonight, which gave us an opportunity to win and we just couldn’t make it happen. But, I’m OK with that.”
Ham, though, agreed with James’ comments about the team’s shooting. He did say that he wants his players to continue launching with confidence. “As long as we keep taking good shots and getting open looks, our guys have to step up and make ’em. It’s a make-or-miss league,” Ham said. “I’m not in any way offended by Bron’s comments in any way, shape or form. It’s basketball: You gotta make plays, you gotta get stops, you gotta make shots. You also have to score to win various ways, but no, we’ll continue to get our reps up in our practices, in our shootarounds. And I’ll continue — my staff and I will continue to encourage those guys when they’re open, shoot the ball.”
Los Angeles Lakers:Another night, another milestone. @KingJames passes Paul Pierce to enter the top 10 of the all-time 3-point list.
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: 'I don't get the shade or hate that they put in him'
Law Murray: Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I don’t get the shade or hate that they put in him… I just want him to keep having that joy… I hate to see that it looks like that’s not there for him.”
Westbrook missed all 11 of his shots, scoring only two points. “Our offense is producing a lot of good looks,” Ham said. “It’d be different if that wasn’t the case. “I trust that they’ll bounce back.”