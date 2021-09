The Celtics already have two point guards committed to the team for next season but that isn't stopping them from trying to lock up another valuable member of the team's backcourt. A source told BostonSportsJournal.com that the Celtics have been engaged and "active" in extension negotiations with Terry Rozier ahead of the Oct. 15 rookie extension deadline . Rozier is earning just over $3 million for 2018-19 in the final year of his rookie deal. He's expected to command a contract over $15 million annually according to one league executive after delivering a breakout performance during Boston's postseason run in 2019. Rozier has carried over last year's strong play during this preseason, standing out as one of the team's few bright spots over the exhibition calendar.