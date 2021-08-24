Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Terry Rozier to a multiyear contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
More on Terry Rozier Extension?
“In his two seasons with the Hornets, Terry Rozier has been an instrumental part of our team,” said Kupchak. “Terry is a highly competitive, tough and talented player that has continually improved all aspects of his game. He has provided leadership and an infectious work ethic that has been a tremendous benefit to our younger players. Terry is an important member of our young, talented team and we are thrilled to have him as a member of the Hornets organization for years to come.
“Ever since I got to Charlotte, the fans and the organization have embraced me,” Rozier said, “I am excited to remain with the Hornets for the long term and I can’t wait to see what my teammates, coaches, the organization and I can accomplish in the coming years. I am grateful for the trust everyone has put in me and I cannot wait to get back to work for this upcoming season.”
Shams Charania: Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has agreed to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. The guaranteed deal takes Rozier through the 2025-26 season.
The Celtics and point guard Terry Rozier will not come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline, two league sources told the Globe. According to one source, Rozier is determined to become a starting point guard in the NBA, and next summer will seek the minutes and money of a starter, perhaps in the $20 million-per-season range.
“There’s not going to be any extension,” the source said. “It wouldn’t make any sense for Terry to do that.” It was never likely that Rozier, 24, would sign an extension given his current role as a backup to Kyrie Irving. Then last week Irving publicly declared his intention to re-sign with the Celtics after this season, making Rozier’s interest in a long-term extension on a team-friendly deal even more of a long shot. Irving likely will command a five-year, $189 million maximum-salary contract.
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens on Rozier: "I think it’s very clear how all of us players, coaches and front office, people in Boston, everybody you run into, how they feel about Terry. And it’d be great if we could have him here for a long, long, time."
Adam Himmelsbach: Terry Rozier on possible contract extension: "We’ve been trying to focus on us and I’ve been trying to take the pressure off the extension thing. So I’m focused on the team. If it’s right for me to sign an extension, I will. If it’s not, it still can happen in the summer."
Jay King: Brad Stevens on Terry Rozier, who is extension eligible before the Oct. 15 deadline: “I think it’s very clear how all of us ...feel about Terry. It’d be great if we could have him here for a long, long time but I don’t get into that with the contract negotiations and discussions”
The Celtics already have two point guards committed to the team for next season but that isn't stopping them from trying to lock up another valuable member of the team's backcourt. A source told BostonSportsJournal.com that the Celtics have been engaged and "active" in extension negotiations with Terry Rozier ahead of the Oct. 15 rookie extension deadline. Rozier is earning just over $3 million for 2018-19 in the final year of his rookie deal. He's expected to command a contract over $15 million annually according to one league executive after delivering a breakout performance during Boston's postseason run in 2019. Rozier has carried over last year's strong play during this preseason, standing out as one of the team's few bright spots over the exhibition calendar.