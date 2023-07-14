The problem for Washington is there’s no competitor to draw up Charlotte’s price. Any rival team would be limited to the four-year, $50 million ballpark of the mid-level exception. If Washington wants to get starter-level money, his only option is with the Hornets or finding a sign-and-trade scenario. At this juncture, it appears the Hornets would prefer to work on a sign-and-trade rather than Washington accepting the qualifying offer. Grant Williams found himself in a similar, yet quicker situation with Boston, and the Celtics at least recouped two second-round picks for his departure to the Dallas Mavericks.
July 14, 2023 | 12:54 pm EDT Update
Jaylen Brown's extension with Celtics not imminent
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was eligible to agree to a five-year, $295 million super-max contract extension with the Celtics at 12:01 a.m. July 1. But two weeks have passed without a deal, with seemingly everyone other than the involved parties wondering why negotiations seem to be moving slowly. Now, it appears the process will be delayed at least a bit more. According to a league source, although talks between Brown and the Celtics have been progressing, Brown, a National Basketball Players Association vice president, is headed overseas for an organizational event, and he plans to meet with the Celtics again when he returns. It’s unclear how long Brown will be gone, but there is expected to be a temporary pause in the negotiations during his absence. The source stressed that Brown’s departure is not related to any setback with the Celtics; he is simply honoring a previously scheduled commitment.
By all indications, the Celtics are offering Brown a full max contract. The holdup is likely related to incentive structure, or clauses such as a fifth-year player option like the one fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum received when he agreed to his extension in 2020. There were signs that Brown’s extension could be finalized in Las Vegas this week. Boston’s executives are here for the NBA Summer League, and Brown was here for several days, spending part of the time operating a gift suite for rookies at the Palms Casino Resort. Brown’s brother, Quenton, even sat courtside with Celtics decision-makers during the team’s loss to the Wizards on Sunday.
Which brings us back to Washington. The starting point for a new regime, the first offseason for a theoretical next general manager of the Hornets, would be quite challenging with both Bridges and Washington taking qualifying offers. After distant negotiations prior to Summer League, the early word among league personnel suggested Washington and Charlotte were far apart on a four-year deal structure typical for such an extension. Washington has not drawn an offer from the Hornets that reaches Stewart’s salary figure, sources said, of $16 million per season.
At the moment, the most relevant case in the context of Stewart’s extension appears to be P.J. Washington’s ongoing restricted free agency and continued negotiations with Charlotte. From a sheer roster management perspective, the Hornets cannot afford to have two valuable rotation players reach the unrestricted market next summer — as Miles Bridges already intends to do after accepting the one-year qualifying offer from Charlotte. These are critical contracts for any franchise, especially a rebuilding unit that has lavished All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball with a five-year, maximum extension that can reach $260 million. Nailing the values of homegrown, first-round contributors can be the difference in a contender’s meaningful depth behind its core centerpieces. Think of Golden State retaining Kevon Looney at a moderate number. Or Boston extending Robert Williams and once upon a time extending Marcus Smart for four years and $50 million.
According to RAC1, Nikola Mirotic and Barcelona are getting close to agreeing to terminate Mirotic’s contract. As reported, finalization could be confirmed by next Monday. The talks have become complicated to the point where many interesting teams are pulling away from potentially adding Mirotic to their ranks, as Eurohoops reported. Olympiacos was the first team to end talks with the Spanish-Montenegrin superstar, and others like Monaco, Milan, and Panathinaikos followed suit.
Asked if the Pacers were done for the offseason, Buchanan seemed content to let the current roster get settled and grow together, but he also left the door ajar for the franchise to act if it sees fit. “We still have a little room left,” he said. “But I don’t think a team’s done until you’re done. We’ll always try to be opportunistic when we can on anything. But I don’t think we’re like aggressively pursuing anything right now. But you always think every team in the league is gonna wait till what opportunities are out there. Obviously, some big names out there … could get moved still this offseason, and if that filters down and impacts other teams, if it impacts us, we’ll consider it. But, if it doesn’t, we’re also happy with this group now. We’re not going to rush things to try to jump and go all in right now. I don’t think that’s where we’re at. We don’t have that. We’re not one player away from being a championship-caliber team. I think we realize it takes time and it takes guys developing and growing.”
Current salary cap projections, depending on the source, put the Bucks’ salary total with 14 players somewhere between $179.5 and $180 million. With the second luxury tax apron at $182,794,000 for the 2023-24 season, that should mean the Bucks can easily fit a minimum contract ($2,019,395) on their salary cap table and remain under the second apron. In a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, however, Horst said that the Bucks “are above the second apron this season.”