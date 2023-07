Asked if the Pacers were done for the offseason, Buchanan seemed content to let the current roster get settled and grow together, but he also left the door ajar for the franchise to act if it sees fit. “We still have a little room left,” he said. “But I don’t think a team’s done until you’re done. We’ll always try to be opportunistic when we can on anything. But I don’t think we’re like aggressively pursuing anything right now. But you always think every team in the league is gonna wait till what opportunities are out there. Obviously, some big names out there … could get moved still this offseason, and if that filters down and impacts other teams, if it impacts us, we’ll consider it. But, if it doesn’t, we’re also happy with this group now. We’re not going to rush things to try to jump and go all in right now. I don’t think that’s where we’re at. We don’t have that. We’re not one player away from being a championship-caliber team. I think we realize it takes time and it takes guys developing and growing.”