Adrian Wojnarowski: Igor Kokoskov has signed a deal to become Quin Snyder’s top assistant with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kokoskov, who spent a year as the Suns’ head coach, previously worked for Snyder on his Utah Jazz and Missouri staffs.
May 26, 2023 | 8:37 pm EDT Update
As a member of the Florida Gators in 2020, Johnson, 23, collapsed on the court against Florida State and spent three days in a medically induced coma. He was diagnosed with a heart condition, but he eventually was cleared to play again and landed at Kansas State, where he was voted the 2023 Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year.
Adam Zagoria: Ray Allen III will join @RhodyMBB as a preferred walk-on, source confirms. Ray Allen played against Rhody asst Duane Woodward during their Big East days. ’40’ played at BC 1994-98 First by @CDiSano44 pic.twitter.com/Os7LKPZaqd
Clutch Points: Nuggets rookie Christian Braun is looking to become the 5th player in NBA history to win the NCAA National Championship & NBA Championship in back-to-back years. The others? ⭐️Bill Russell (1956-57) ⭐️Henry Bibby (1972-73) ⭐️Magic Johnson (1979-80) ⭐️Billy Thompson (1986-87) pic.twitter.com/feMbTHfsbf
May 26, 2023 | 6:39 pm EDT Update
Tyronn Lue expects to remain with Clippers?
The Suns, according to reports, have interest in Clippers head coach Ty Lue. But multiple people with knowledge of current coaching searches expect Lue to remain with the Clippers and not be a viable option for any current openings. Lue is currently under contract with the Clippers. Sources confirm that Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has impressed during his interview process.
So it’s worth noting that, as of earlier this week, Nick Nurse’s candidacy had strong support within the organization. Though not all key stakeholders in Milwaukee were aligned on Nurse, per SNY sources. Nurse, who was fired by Toronto four years after coaching them to an NBA title, is reportedly a candidate for the Suns opening as well.
Detroit had done some background research on Jerry Stackhouse as part of its coaching search, per SNY sources. But several reports stated that Charles Lee and Kevin Ollie are finalists for the job. So Stackhouse, a former Piston and currently the head coach at Vanderbilt, is seemingly not a current candidate for Detroit.
Former Suns player Cheick Diallo signed with Puerto Rican team Cangrejeros de Santurce for the remainder of the 2023 season, replacing Kenneth Faried.