NBA rumors: Igor Kokoskov joins Hawks coaching staff

16 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Igor Kokoskov has signed a deal to become Quin Snyder’s top assistant with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kokoskov, who spent a year as the Suns’ head coach, previously worked for Snyder on his Utah Jazz and Missouri staffs.

, , , Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 26, 2023 | 8:37 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: Nuggets rookie Christian Braun is looking to become the 5th player in NBA history to win the NCAA National Championship & NBA Championship in back-to-back years. The others? ⭐️Bill Russell (1956-57) ⭐️Henry Bibby (1972-73) ⭐️Magic Johnson (1979-80) ⭐️Billy Thompson (1986-87) pic.twitter.com/feMbTHfsbf
6 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

May 26, 2023 | 6:39 pm EDT Update

Tyronn Lue expects to remain with Clippers?

The Suns, according to reports, have interest in Clippers head coach Ty Lue. But multiple people with knowledge of current coaching searches expect Lue to remain with the Clippers and not be a viable option for any current openings. Lue is currently under contract with the Clippers. Sources confirm that Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has impressed during his interview process.
8 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Home