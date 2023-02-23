All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Ime Udoka under consideration as Hawks coach shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine Marc Stein: Among the candidates being considered for the Hawks’ coaching vacancy, league sources say, is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com Top Rumors Top Rumors, Ime Udoka, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email