Rick Bonnell: What @Willy Hernangomez says on free-agency: “I love Charlotte, I love the group of guys we have. I want to be part of the young core that we have.”
The Spanish Charlotte Hornets player, Willy Hernangmez, said it will be “a dream to play again with Luka Doncic” before the 'NBA Pars Game 2020', the first regular season game on French soil in history to face the Friday Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks. “Of course it will be a dream to play again with Luka (Doncic) and with Kristaps (Porzingis), who have been my companions. You never know what is going to happen and where you are going to be, but right now I am focused on trying to take advantage of the opportunities, on playing anywhere and being able to give the maximum of m, “Hernangmez said. “With Luka we are always supporting each other, always playing the game console, talking on FaceTime… It makes me very happy for how he is playing, for how he is dominating the league and that he is always there, giving us courage to my brother and me, because he knows they are difficult times, “he added about the Dallas Mavericks Slovenian.
Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez said that doesn’t plan on returning to Europe anytime soon. The former Real Madrid player wants to make the most of his NBA experience and work towards further establishing himself in the league.
“I do not like to talk about it or think about going back to Europe. Now I am focused on taking advantage of every day in the NBA, to continue many years there and grow as a player and person,” Hernangomez said in an interview with Spanish radio station Cope.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on if he thought he’d rise to this level so early in his career: “Of course I did. I worked too hard not to believe that.”
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young is itching to play basketball. “I don’t know when the last time (was) that I went three months without playing a game, four months without playing a game.”
In the wake of the George Floyd’s death during a Minneapolis police arrest, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been very active in the community while pushing for changing social injustice with a diverse staff in place. As the NBA’s only Latino president of basketball operations, Wolves’ Gersson Rosas also hopes this tragedy can also help diversity in front offices in professional sports.
“It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart, the opportunity to have equal opportunity for individuals is critical to not only representation sake, but also for success. Our game of basketball is not an American game, it’s an international game, a global game,” Rosas told reporters during Wednesday’s end-of-season Zoom media availability. “And, you’re cheating yourself if you don’t have diverse perspectives.
“There’s not just one way to play the game. If you ask anybody that studies our game, we’re playing an European game right now. This is not a U.S.-made, developed game, it’s different and because of that, there’s an opportunity with different perspectives and experiences in different backgrounds.
“I’m very blessed and humbled by the opportunity that I’ve been given, but I shouldn’t be the only one and I’ve got to do my part to provide those opportunities and to open those doors and to help others. Not just Latinos, but any underrepresented community,” he continued. “It’s going to be critical that we do our part and there’s qualified individuals out there. Whether it’s to run teams or to be head coaches, our league is full of talent and the NBA in terms of professional sports, has been a leader in diversity and development in training and we have to continue along those paths. In a lot of ways, we’re a reflection of the community and our ability to do our part to open those doors and support those opportunities is incredible.”
The past three months have been a whirlwind that has tested Chris Silva’s faith, resilience and strength. It has been a whirlwind that has kept the 23-year-old Heat rookie isolated in a Miami condo. A whirlwind that has kept him from playing the sport he loves. A whirlwind that has left him without the mentor he has leaned on almost daily for the past eight years.
But Silva is still trying to accept the fact that he will need to move forward without Tommy Sacks, who suffered a heart attack and died on May 11 at age 60. Sacks was the associate head coach for the boys’ basketball team at Roselle Catholic High in New Jersey, where Silva attended high school. “He meant a lot,” an emotional Silva said of Sacks, who was married with four children. “He was like a father figure to me.”
When one of Sacks’ sons, Tommy II, called to deliver the bad news shortly after Sacks’ passing, Silva remembers the pain. He also remembers trying to gather himself for a virtual Heat team meeting an hour later. It wasn’t easy. “It was kind of hard to keep a straight face and just pay attention to the meeting after I received the bad news literally an hour before the meeting,” Silva said. “It was just hard. … I did everything I could to gather myself to hide my emotions that day.”
With Silva’s parents and siblings remaining in Africa and only a few relatives in the United States, Sacks began looking after Silva. “I basically grew up by myself,” said Silva, who had seen his parents and siblings only once since arriving to the United States before a surprise December reunion with his mother in Miami. “So he used to invite me to his house during the holidays to come and spend time with him and his family. I remember I used to say no all the time. But he insisted. When I started going there, the first time it was alright. The second time, I started to like doing it because it was kind of fun. It became like a ritual throughout high school.”
On Wednesday morning Snyder spoke on ESPN’s “First Take,” saying that rather than set an agenda, with the committee still in its infancy, the coaches, particularly the white coaches, are committing to listening, learning and understanding.
“One the biggest things has been to understand and to educate yourself,” he said. “I think the more that you do that, the better feel you have, the more comfort you have. What I’ve found personally is whatever reluctance or discomfort there exists, to talk about and really embrace and confront these issues. For white people, that’s a real first step.”
While listening is the first step as we become aware of the inequalities that exist in our society, Snyder said there needs to be a commitment to action, which is the eventual goal of the committee. “We see racism, you see discrimination, it’s practiced everywhere, it’s practiced too much and our awareness has all been raised,” he said. “You hear that awareness isn’t enough and I would agree with that. I think a lot of people right now, hopefully more than a lot, would agree with that.”
Joel Embiid has been hitting the gym – preparing for an unknown future with championship aspirations still top of mind. Following a recent workout, he described his life during the hiatus – from sweat, to documentaries, to video games. Here’s some of what was said…
The big man’s training routine has ramped up lately, as he prepares himself for a potential return to play: “We’ve been going at it for the past four weeks, about six times a week, just trying to get a head start, and get ready for whatever’s coming. I have something to prove, and I feel like whenever that opportunity comes, it’s going to be my time.” The All-Star will aim to capitalize on the momentum he was building prior to the hiatus: “I felt like before the season got shut down, I was on that path. Especially after that All-Star game, my mentality completely changed. First part of the season wasn’t up to my standard, not even close. I was on that path of changing it all, go out, and make it happen.”
Like millions of basketball fans across the country, Embiid had a formative experience watching The Last Dance documentary on ESPN: “I did watch it. It was interesting. I saw a lot of similarities, and a lot of people have told me that. I’m always quiet about it, but I kind of saw that there’s a lot of similarities, and I can also be that guy. I just need to keep putting in the work, and that’s what I’ve been doing. It was a great documentary and I enjoyed it.”
Early in the hiatus, Embiid pledged $500,000 to COVID-19 relief and research efforts. Embiid thought it was important to give back: “Being where I’m from, the way I grew up, I saw a lot of struggle. Being in my position, where I have the power to change people’s lives, and to help people, it’s just me. I didn’t even have to think twice about it. That’s the way my parents raised me, that’s the way I was brought up. Add in the fact that growing up in Africa, in Cameroon, all the struggle that I saw – it’s only right for me to make that kind of gesture… I want to keep doing it, and help as many people as I can.”
Jon Krawczynski: Wolves are disappointed to be left out of restart, but preparing to have some sort of team activities. Saunders: “We’re also very confident we’ll have opportunities to get our group together this summer at some point.”
One of the significant factors in establishing risk for health complications due to the coronavirus is advanced age, which leaves three head coaches among those in the league’s 22-team July restart — New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry (65), Houston’s Mike D’Antoni (69) and San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich (71) — perhaps vulnerable to recommendations of those evaluations, sources said.
The NBA is nearing completion on a voluminous health and safety guide detailing the protocols for the 22 teams involved in the league’s resumption at The Walt Disney World Resort, sources said. Personnel are expected to begin an evaluation process by submitting medical information to their individual team doctors, who will then share that with at least one more non-team affiliated physician before a recommendation would be rendered, sources said.
Limitations to D’Antoni, Gentry and Popovich could leave their three teams at a significant competitive disadvantage in Orlando. Executives with the three franchises — and elders of the National Basketball Coaches Association — have been in consistent contact with the league office on the matter, sources said. D’Antoni and Gentry have been publicly and privately frustrated with the possibility that they could be left off the team’s bench — or even left out of the bubble — and fear a decision to limit or omit them could become death knells to their careers.
Legal experts consulted by ESPN, including a top attorney in the Miami office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, agreed unanimously the NBA could not exclude any personnel from participating in Orlando solely on the basis of age. That would not change even if all personnel over a certain age agreed to a medical review before heading to Orlando, and the review highlighted risk factors linked to more severe outcomes from any coronavirus infection, experts said.
“You can’t base an adverse employment decision solely on the possibility that someone’s age puts them at higher risk to get sick, or have more serious symptoms,” Robert Weisberg, regional attorney at the EEOC’s Miami office, told ESPN.
Forcibly excluding such personnel could implicate both the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and (perhaps more important) the Americans with Disabilities Act, experts said. The ADEA bars employment standards that more harshly impact older workers even if they are applied to everyone. There are exceptions if employers can prove “a reasonable factor other than age” — perhaps a pre-existing medical condition in this instance — is at the root of any prohibition, legal experts said.
But in a legal memo released last month, the EEOC made it clear that under the Americans with Disabilities Act employers may not exclude employees “solely because” of any risk factor “that places him at higher risk for severe illness if he gets COVID-19.” The ADA allows exceptions in cases in which the risk factor “poses a direct threat to [the employee’s] health that cannot be eliminated or reduced by reasonable accommodation,” the memo states. The “direct threat” standard is hard for employers to meet, legal experts said. Everything the NBA has planned Orlando — strict quarantines, social distancing, frequent testing and temperature checks – in effect mimics a “reasonable accommodation” designed to reduce risk.
Eric Walden: Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on ESPN’s First Take: “I have no doubt in my mind that (Donovan Mitchell) is capable of taking over a game, and that’s something we’ll see on the playoffs.”
With the next NBA season not expected to start until at least Dec. 1, that calls into some serious question whether that could overlap with Olympic qualifying tournaments that some nations will need to endure in June 2021 and the Tokyo Games themselves the following month. And Kerr, who is slated to be an assistant under San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich for USA Basketball in Tokyo, said Tuesday that he doesn’t have any idea how the schedule will work. “Believe it or not, I haven’t had a single conversation with Pop about that,” Kerr said. “And the reason is because we don’t know. We’ve been talking almost daily now for the last couple of weeks and before that we were speaking once every few weeks. So, we haven’t even had a single conversation because there’s nothing to report.”
Toronto coach Nick Nurse is scheduled to coach Canada in that qualifying tournament and, he hopes, the Olympics. But he expects that international travel is one of the last things that will return to normal, or whatever the new normal will be in a world dealing with COVID-19. So, he’s like Kerr and left wondering what’ll happen. “It’s complicated, is my best thought,” Nurse said. “I just don’t know enough to tell you what next season is going to look like. I don’t know. When’s it going to start? I think they’re talking about pushing it back, but I don’t know if they’re going to play games closer together. I don’t think so, that’s kind of a thing that everybody’s been happy that they continue to spread them out and lessen the back-to-backs and all those things.
But one way the NBA could alleviate the potential for an Olympic problem is to get away from the player-friendlier scheduling models used in recent seasons that greatly lowered back-to-backs and eliminated the dreaded stretches of four games in five nights. If the league did that, it could buy some time and possibly make the Olympics fit on some player and coach schedules. “They’ve talked to us on our team calls that it might be a condensed schedule next year, more so than in the past,” said Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk, whose coach — Lloyd Pierce — is also scheduled to be a USA Basketball assistant next summer along with Kerr and Villanova’s Jay Wright.
Mark Cuban on running for president of the United States: “I get a lot a requests all the time but my family shut it down. The unfortunate reality of politics these days is that… It’s brutal. It’s not something that you want your young kids to go through and have to experience. (…) My wife, she was just like ‘no, you can’t do it.’ So I got voted down four to one on that option.”
Mark Medina: T-Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas in a conference call on the George Floyd tragedy: “The league and the country look to us to see how we’re going to respond and how we’re going to handle this. We take that responsibility incredibly personal.”
Malika Andrews: On a call with reporters, Wolves’ Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders spoke extensively about supporting their players who participate in #blacklivesmatter protests. Rosas said the team works to make sure players who are protesting in Minneapolis have PPE and are tested for COVID.
Dane Moore: I would be shocked if the Timberwolves and the other seven teams not going to Orlando do not have some sort of summer league together. Gersson Rosas says those teams are working w/ the league to create an “intensive and competitive platform” for the eight teams to play together
That coincides with what a number of NetsDaily sources have said, that other big names may be getting the headlines, Vaughn has head coaching experience (admittedly with a rebuilding team) in Orlando and was Kenny Aktinson’s No. 2 until Atkinson was dumped the week before the shutdown. Indeed, GM Sean Marks and Vaughn were teammates on the 2007 NBA champion Spurs and two years as head coach of the Magic, Vaughn returned to San Antonio as a scout when Marks was assistant GM. Both left the Spurs for the Nets in 2016, Marks as GM, Vaughn as lead assistant.
Shams said that the Nets opening was created because a number of Nets players —not just Kevin Durant and Irving— weren’t crazy about Atkinson’s offense. “There were a few things,” said The Athletic reporter. “Let’s start early in training camp. The offense he still wanted to go with was something that didn’t vibe with his best players, from Kyrie Irving to Kevin Durant to Spencer Dinwiddie on … and so forth … which was a free for all offense. It wasn’t like a set regime, a set style. He still wanted to play the way they were kind of playing with D’Angelo Russell. And I don’t think guys went with that.
Shams also reiterated that a Nets team meeting following the blowout loss to the Grizzlies was the beginning of the end. “And as time wore on, people started to see it wear on Kenny Atkinson. There was a big blow up team meeting, the Wednesday before he was fired. There was a big big team meeting —lot of emotions. And in that team meeting, Kevin Durant, as I reported, as I was told, said these weren’t championship type habits we want to build here in Brooklyn. And I think that message rang true throughout the whole organization. Any time Kevin Durant is going to speak up in a team meeting, everyone’s going to listen. “You match all those factors in and Sean Marks let Kenny Atkinson know what time it was.”
Below, read an excerpt from “I’ll Show You,” in which Rose’s love and appreciation for Noah the basketball player and man is evident: “The closest teammate I’ve had-other than Randall in high school-was Joakim Noah, and that’s where Arthur Ashe comes in again. A lot of people don’t mess with Joakim because they think there’s some bad shit that comes with him or just how outspoken he is or whatever. For me, I can respect that, knowing everything about him, like for him to be who he is and act the way he is. It’s an amazing story behind it. I actually want my son PJ to grow up to be like Joakim. You know, a free spirit, a loving guy. Joakim loves people. He’s just a great role model. And his story is special.”
The Players Coalition has gathered the signatures of more than 1,400 current and retired athletes, coaches, general managers and staff members from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball, including on a letter to the United States Congress supporting a bill to end qualified immunity, which makes it difficult to sue police officers for brutality. Among the prominent athletes and coaches who signed the letter are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Myles Garrett, Alex Bregman, CC Sabathia, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich. U.S. Representatives Justin Amash, L-Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, introduced the bill June 4, seeking to eliminate the doctrine of qualified immunity and give Americans a better chance to hold police and other public officials accountable in court, when the citizens believe their constitutional rights are violated.
When the NBA restarts games in Orlando, broadcast crews for TNT will call games from an Atlanta studio, at least until the conference finals, according to Kevin Harlan. The veteran NBA broadcaster talked about TNT’s plan and how that will sound and feel on SiriusXM NBA Radio, which Richard Deitsch of The Athletic covered in his Media Circus column (hat tip Awful Announcing). “What I’ve heard from the folks at TNT is we will be in the studios in Atlanta and they will set up as close to possible a broadcast table like we would have courtside,” Harlan said. “The one thing I have heard is that not until the conference finals would there be any consideration for broadcasters being in this setting. That might be the first time that an actual broadcaster might be on-site, doing a conference final, and of course, the NBA Finals.”
Gasol: Return to Lakers or Barcelona would be 'attractive'
Gasol won two NBA titles while playing for the Lakers, where he stayed from 2008-14. He started his professional career with his home team in Barcelona, where he played from 1998-2001. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks. “My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe,” he said. “A final season with the Lakers is attractive, finishing at Barça is attractive, but you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment.”
Pau Gasol regarding a hypothetical option to play next year for Barça. “My intention, if my foot gets healed, is to play another season, whether in the NBA or Europe. If it’s in Europe, Barça is the place that makes the most sense for me”.
Gasol, a three-time Olympic medalist with Spain, has been out of action for more than a year because of a foot injury. He said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed his recovery process, but that was not necessarily a bad thing. “I’m feeling good. I’ve had more time to recover,” he was quoted as saying by Spanish media. “When I can start running and jumping I will have a lot more information to know for sure if the foot and the bone are consolidated for me to be playing professional basketball again.”