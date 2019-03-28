Isaac Humphries to Hawks

Isaac Humphries has signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told foxsports.com.au. The Australian centre played his last game for the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, this past weekend, and the NBA team chose to reward his recent productive play with this deal.
Brett Dawson: Thunder list Paul George as questionable with left shoulder soreness for tomorrow’s game against Denver.
Marc Berman: Dennis Smith Jr. (disk) is back tonight with Fizdale admitting the back “still sore.”: “I’m not going to put Dennis in a tough situation. He’s been down for a while. The back is still sore. But he wants to go. The more minutes he can play with these guys, the better.”
Jeff Goodman: Syracuse sophomore forward Oshae Brissett is expected to test the NBA’s draft process, source told @stadium. Averaged 12.4. points and 7.5 boards this season.
Dwain Price: Mark Cuban said before he bought the Mavs on Jan. 4, 2000, he had 2 tickets in Reunion Arena, but they were not together. Cuban said: “It was great because this guy that dated nothing but strippers used to sit right next to me.” @Dallas Mavericks @Mark Cuban #Mavs