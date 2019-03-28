USA Today Sports

Isaac Humphries to Hawks

47 mins ago via FOXSports.com
Isaac Humphries has signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told foxsports.com.au. The Australian centre played his last game for the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, this past weekend, and the NBA team chose to reward his recent productive play with this deal.

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 454 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
March 28, 2019 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
Home