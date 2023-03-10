NBA rumors: Isaiah Thomas: I still want to play in the NBA

It’s been 11 months to the day since he performed that composition in an NBA concert hall, and he’s doing all he can to get back onto that stage. “Steady on the grind. Staying ready. Hopefully something coming on my phone soon,” Isaiah Thomas tells Heavy Sports. “But you know me, I’m just taking care of the family and staying in the gym. I’m just staying ready, staying as positive as I can during this situation. Obviously I still want to play in the NBA, so I’m going to work for that until I can’t.”

“I’ve been talking to two teams the last couple of weeks,” Thomas reports. “Hopefully they make a decision by the end of this week or early next week. But I’ve been in contact with teams monthly. So that’s the thing with me, like, I know it’s close; I just have to find the team that really wants me to be on board and me to help in any situation possible. My agency and my representatives are just trying to figure it out. Obviously there’s a lot of overseas interest, but that’s just not even on my mind right now, so I don’t even want to dip into that. My ultimate goal is to have an NBA jersey. That’s all I want.”
March 10, 2023 | 4:55 pm EST Update

Luka Doncic will miss game against Memphis

Callie Caplan: Absence updates from Jason Kidd: — Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies, Mavs listing him “day to day.” — Kyrie Irving missed practice for personal reasons, but “hopefully he can join us in Memphis.” — Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber all good.
38 mins ago via CallieCaplan

