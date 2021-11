It was only three years ago Thomas was talking about bringing out Brinks trucks before finishing fifth in MVP voting. A series of injuries later, he still wants his elusive paycheck, but he also craves a more sustainable lifestyle for his two sons, his 1-year-old daughter, Journey, and his wife, Kayla. “I want to be somewhere I can be three or four years,” he said. “I was in Sacramento for three years. I was in Boston for three years. Even though that’s not a long time, I was comfortable there. My family was able to build relationships with people around the organization, people around the city. It just made things easier. So, what I am looking for — obviously, I want to get paid the most I possibly can, because I feel like I deserve that, but I also want to be able to be somewhere for a while.”