Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Trae Young: “We are both young talents trying to be the face of the league.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 26, 2020 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Marc J. Spears: With a win tonight at New York, #Sixers head coach @Doc Rivers will pass Bill Fitch to hold 10th place in the NBA coaches’ all-time regular-season wins list. Both are currently tied at 944. Rivers all-time is 944-641 (.581) More in @TheUndefeated on Monday. #Clippers #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Pcd3G02t2c
December 26, 2020 | 8:48 pm EST Update
Luke Walton: Letting Frank Kaminsky go was 'tough'
Duane Rankin: Kings coach Luke Walton said it was tough to let Frank Kaminsky III go. #Suns brought Kaminsky back after Sacramento waived him.