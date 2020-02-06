Jabari Parker to Sacramento
February 6, 2020 | 5:01 am UTC Update
Grizzlies extend Dillon Brooks
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN.
SLAM Magazine: Dillon Brooks is eager to have Justice Winslow in Memphis. “Now we have a player that we’re getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we’re good.” (via @Tim MacMahon) pic.twitter.com/vv1DOnksiL
Jon Krawczynski: Towns clearly frustrated. He played that way too. Wasn’t as active as usual. Here’s the problem: all indications are Russell isn’t coming. So it’s hard to see things getting markedly better in immediate future.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are getting the vibe that they have some potential deals on the table. But aren’t expecting to complete anything tonight, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Sarah K. Spencer: “We’re definitely excited. I feel like he comes in and he plays our brand of basketball… He can come in and sort of fit in like a puzzle piece.” — John Collins on the Hawks adding Clint Capela
Jonathan Feigen: With deal done, Robert Covington and Jordan Bell expected to be with Rockets and available to play tomorrow, source said.
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns: “I’ve been losing for a long time. I’m not trying to do that s— anymore. So every possession means a lot. You obviously see my patience running low with a lot of things. There’s no excuses. We gotta get it done.”
Brad Townsend: Porzingis speaks about his broken nose. Yes, I’m the guy who joningly asked if he was worried about his good looks. Actually, his nose looks crooked now.
February 6, 2020 | 4:17 am UTC Update
Heat working to complete Iguodala, Gallinari trade
February 6, 2020 | 3:43 am UTC Update
Peter Edmiston: Based on his social media activity, seems like @Justise Winslow is extremely excited to join the Grizzlies. That’s the value of having a young core like the Grizzlies have, it’s fun to be part of. He’s looking forward to moving from Miami to Memphis! Wouldn’t have happened before Ja.
February 6, 2020 | 3:31 am UTC Update
If the Pistons are able to fetch an offer for Rose that includes a lottery pick, it’s something the franchise will seriously consider as they ponder a rebuild, sources told Yahoo Sports. But it appears likely Rose will stay in Detroit with the Pistons, the franchise that gave him a two-year deal this off-season at a cap-friendly number of $15 million.
Chris Kirschner: Alex Len told me before the game that he wasn’t very confident that he was going to be a Hawk tomorrow. “Am I confident? I don’t know. Probably not.”
February 6, 2020 | 2:58 am UTC Update
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets defeat the Golden State Warriors by 41 points: 129-88. They’ve won 4 of the last 5. Caris LeVert: 23 points D’Angelo Russell: 17 points (7/20 shooting)
Adam Himmelsbach: Celtics 116, Magic 100. Final. 33 for Tatum, 23 for Hayward. Jaylen limped off in the final minute.
February 6, 2020 | 2:15 am UTC Update
February 6, 2020 | 1:54 am UTC Update
Tommy Beer: On ESPN, Woj says “Miami is not done yet today. They are still pursuing Danilo Gallinari” after still securing a deal for Iggy. “Pat Riley is going for it this year”
February 6, 2020 | 1:42 am UTC Update
Shams Charania: Source: Andre Iguodala and Miami’s two-year, $30M extension has team option in second season (2021-22).
February 6, 2020 | 1:29 am UTC Update
February 6, 2020 | 1:08 am UTC Update
To that end, a source confirmed that both [Los Angeles] teams are in pursuit of New York’s Marcus Morris. The Knicks small forward who is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds is on an expiring contract and is widely expected to be traded. The Knicks, the source said, want the Clippers’ Landry Shamet if they’re going to go in that direction with a deal.
This dynamic has unfolded in multiple places of late, among them Sacramento. Both [L.A.] teams have interest in the Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Sources say Dallas is on the look-out for wings who can defend, but their efforts at landing a top target, Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, have thus far fallen flat. Those talks have stalled, but there is still time for the Mavs to get what they’re looking for – either there or elsewhere.