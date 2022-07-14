The struggle is real James Harden, the struggle is real. He echoes this sentiment, saying, “Being focused is boring, you know what I mean? Sometimes you want to have a little fun. Still, there is a goal, and to get there, you have to put the work in. For the most part, this summer is going to be about strictly focusing on basketball, and being in the best shape, the best condition, and making sure my body feels good, ultimately. But you also have to find a balance, and I think that’s what I’m doing. I think that’s what I’m great at.”
July 14, 2022 | 6:28 pm EDT Update
Jaden Ivey healthy enough to play, being held out due to precaution
Mike Curtis: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey says resting Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren was for precautionary reasons. “Just a good turned ankle.” Casey said about Ivey. “He wanted to play, but the medical staff held him out.”
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on if Cade will figure out how to play with Jaden Ivey: “He will, because his IQ is off the charts. He has the ability to play off the ball. One thing that impressed me with Jaden’s passing ability was the way he saw the floor. It’ll be something good to see.”
Jason Anderson: According to a league source, Sacramento Kings rookie first-round draft pick Keegan Murray is expected to play in Friday’s Las Vegas Summer League game vs. the Phoenix Suns.