NBA rumors: James Harden: Being focused is boring.. sometimes you want to have a little fun

41 mins ago via hautetime.com
The struggle is real James Harden, the struggle is real. He echoes this sentiment, saying, “Being focused is boring, you know what I mean? Sometimes you want to have a little fun. Still, there is a goal, and to get there, you have to put the work in. For the most part, this summer is going to be about strictly focusing on basketball, and being in the best shape, the best condition, and making sure my body feels good, ultimately. But you also have to find a balance, and I think that’s what I’m doing. I think that’s what I’m great at.”

July 14, 2022 | 6:28 pm EDT Update

Jaden Ivey healthy enough to play, being held out due to precaution

34 mins ago via omarisankofa

