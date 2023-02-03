All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: James Harden not a selection for All-Star reserve shares share tweet pin sms send email 58 mins ago – via Twitter PompeyOnSixers Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG James Harden was NOT selected as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve. All Star Game, Top Rumors Top Rumors, All Star Game, James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email