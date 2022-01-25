NBA rumors: James Harden to explore options outside Brooklyn in free agency

2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R.

More on James Harden Free Agency

2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Nets coach Steve Nash's fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit.  His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well.
5 hours ago via Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic
If Harden opts into his player option for next season, he becomes eligible for a four-year, $227.2 million extension, which in total would give him a five-year, $274.7 million contract. If Harden opts out and the Nets re-sign him with his Bird Rights, the max he could make is $270 million over five years. The Sixers would prefer Harden opt out, because it doesn’t require the Nets’ participation to bring The Beard farther down Interstate 95. But given that Harden’s next contract will likely be the final big deal of his career, doing so makes no sense for him. Should Harden opt out and sign with another team in free agency, the max he could get is a four-year, $200.1 million deal. In short, unless Harden wants to leave $74 million on the table, the logical way he would change teams, if he chooses to do so, is through a sign-and-trade.
22 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
76ers all in for James Harden?
22 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
According to sources, Harden and his camp have maintained a close relationship with Morey. In addition, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin is also tight with Harden and his friends. Harden’s close friend and rapper Lil Baby was even on hand when Rubin, Meek Mill and the Sixers hosted 25 youths from the Philadelphia area before their Dec. 15 game against the Miami Heat. Together, the group provided a Wells Fargo Center experience through the REFORM Alliance for young people who have been adversely affected by criminal justice.
1 week ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Summer possibility: James Harden to Philly, Ben Simmons to Brooklyn?
Winning without Simmons certainly makes it easier for Embiid to adopt that stance ... and Philadelphia will be going for its 11th victory in 13 games Monday afternoon at Washington on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Perhaps he has also been sold on a concept that executives with a growing number of rival teams say they see as Morey's new preferred scenario: Keeping Simmons beyond the trade deadline to exhaust every last possibility for executing a complicated sign-and-trade in the offseason that finally brings James Harden to Philadelphia and routes Simmons to Brooklyn.
1 week ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
James Harden quite open to changing teams again
Complicated is a polite description for such a deal, since the Sixers would be hard-capped by taking Harden in via sign-and-trade and would thus have to shed more salary than just Simmons' contract according to the league's luxury-tax rules to make it work financially. Yet it must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden's reported openness to relocation this summer — after he turned down a lucrative extension from the Nets in October — to give Morey the encouragement he needs to wait.
2 months ago via SportsNet New York
Sixers still eyeing James Harden
2 months ago via SportsNet New York
But if things go sideways in Brooklyn and Harden decides to test the market, Morey and the Sixers will almost certainly have interest. At that point, Simmons-for-Harden sign-and-trade wouldn’t seem so far-fetched.
3 months ago via MikeAScotto
James Harden steadfast about his desire to remain in Brooklyn
Michael Scotto: James Harden on not signing an extension: “The contract, the money is going to be there. I don't plan on leaving this organization and the situation we have. My focus is on the season and winning a championship. The contract and all that stuff will play itself out as it should.”
3 months ago via YouTube
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn is confident that James Harden wants to be there long-term. And the fact that Kevin Durant signed his extension in the offseason, that's a pretty good indicator that he knows James Harden is confident in his future in Brooklyn.
4 months ago via malika_andrews
James Harden on contract extension: I just want to focus on winning the championship
https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1443262135438544917
1 year ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Harden believes his window to chase championships in Houston has ended, and constructing a super team with the Nets represents his best pathway to a title, sources said. Harden can become a free agent in 2022 if he opts out of the final year of his contract -- and sources say that Brooklyn represents a two-year play to win a title before deciding on the next steps in his career.
1 year ago via Twitter
5 years ago via Houston Chronicle
While planning their summer roster moves, the Rockets "plan" to take a step that will allow them to tell potential free agents that star guard James Harden will not be going anywhere. For the second consecutive season, the Rockets intend to offer Harden a contract extension long before he could hit free agency, a person will knowledge of the team's plans said Tuesday. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team's intentions have not been made public.
5 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
For now, it is less likely that Harden might consider the extension this summer than Westbrook, league sources told The Vertical. Harden might prefer to wait until closer to his free agency and continue to evaluate the Rockets’ ability to develop into a championship contender, sources told The Vertical. Harden has a massive adidas shoe deal that guarantees him great earning power beyond his NBA contract. What’s more, the Rockets are under no obligation to offer him the extension this summer.
6 years ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 14 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 25, 2022 | 12:46 pm EST Update

Jerami Grant offers list of preferred trade destinations

Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. “He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.
36 mins ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 70 more rumors

John Wall working out in Miami

In that same Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said that John Wall is working out in Miami, away from the Rockets, as the team continues to survey his trade market. Although Houston has had some conversations about Wall, most of those scenarios are viewed as “pie in the sky,” according to Spears, who adds that the club views a swap involving Russell Westbrook as the most realistic option for Wall at this point. During his conversation with Spears, Windhorst stated that the Rockets guard isn’t interested in losing any money in a buyout agreement.
36 mins ago via Hoops Rumors

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Dosunmu said he’s grown more comfortable with mixing his pace offensively, saying “that has been huge for me.” Donovan compared it to a quarterback using play action and misdirection to throw off defenses. “You’ve got to do the same thing as a point guard,” Donovan said. “If you’re going over here, you can’t just look and go over there. You’ve got to set it up. And I thought his set-ups were really good, which enabled him to get to spots and get downhill and generate some good looks for himself.”
36 mins ago via Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Klay Thompson was a late scratch yesterday. So is there any sense that his absence could extend beyond missing just that one game? Marc J. Spears: Yeah, no warriors aren’t too concerned. This is the same knee that’s clever in the finals and that game six against the raptors, but it’s just some soreness and they’re erring on the side of caution. Everything I’m hearing is he’s expected to play tomorrow night against Dallas.
36 mins ago via YouTube

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Klay Thompson Injury
Perhaps only Michael Jordan has a greater place in our imagination among those elevated. Erving, with his trademark Afro seemingly moving to its own syncopation, controlled both his body and the basketball in mid-air. He was present at the creation of the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, which began in the ABA in 1976. What else is Mark Landsberger, a burly Lakers forward in the late 1970s and early ’80s, remembered for as a player, other than his role in Erving’s gravity-stalling piece of magic during the 1980 NBA Finals? “With great prejudice, Michael’s the greatest that ever played the game. But, honest to God — a young Doc? Boy, he was something,” said Marty Brennaman, best known as the longtime, decorated baseball broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds, but who also spent three-plus years in the early 1970s as the Squires’ play-by-play man.
36 mins ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

,

Home