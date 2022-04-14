NBA rumors: Jarrett Allen considers himself 50-50 to play on Friday

4 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen considers himself “50-50” on returning to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday in Play-In Tournament, sources tell ESPN. Pain is still significant in his fractured finger, but he remains determined to try and help Cavs secure the 8th seed.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 14, 2022 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
Saric knows what it means for him to stay around the guys and still sit behind the bench at home games the last couple of months. “If one guy is really like in one way negative or doesn’t want to be a part of the team or something, guys see that,” he said. “Can’t interrupt the chemistry between the players. I really like felt it there with the team. I’m like three years already here with the team. This is my second home.”
1 hour ago via Arizona's Sports Page

, Uncategorized

, ,

April 14, 2022 | 6:58 pm EDT Update

Seattle mayor optimistic about bringing NBA team back

2 hours ago via Curtis Crabtree @ Q13 Fox

, , , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 232 more rumors
Home