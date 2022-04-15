NBA rumors: Jarrett Allen to return vs. Hawks

3 mins ago via ChrisBHaynes

More on Jarrett Allen Injury

1 min ago via ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor: In a win-or-go-home game, #Cavs will go with the starting lineup they have been waiting to see, sources say. Darius Garland. Caris LeVert. Lauri Markkanen. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. Isaac Okoro moving to the bench cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j…
6 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Jarrett Allen intends to play on Friday night against Hawks
6 hours ago via wojespn
1 day ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Multiple sources tell cleveland.com that Jarrett Allen has been doing everything possible to make a return Friday night. Allen fractured the middle finger on his left hand on March 6 and has missed 19 consecutive games. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Allen “did all that we did” on Thursday, but admitted Thursday’s get-together only consisted of a walk-through.
1 day ago via wojespn
Jarrett Allen considers himself 50-50 to play on Friday
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen considers himself “50-50” on returning to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday in Play-In Tournament, sources tell ESPN. Pain is still significant in his fractured finger, but he remains determined to try and help Cavs secure the 8th seed.
1 day ago via ChrisFedor
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Jarrett Allen will attempt to play on Friday
1 day ago via ChrisFedor
Jarrett Allen not ruled out for Friday
3 days ago via kelseyyrusso
https://twitter.com/kelseyyrusso/status/1514012325279416324
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Jarrett Allen ruled out for Play-In game against Nets
Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen is out for Play-In Tournament game vs. Nets on Tuesday night. Allen has been rehabbing a fractured left finger that he suffered March 6.
5 days ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Cavs pessimistic about Jarrett Allen's availability for Tuesday
Even though the usage of his left hand and J.B. Bickerstaff’s proclamation about progress were positive signs, sources tell cleveland.com there’s pessimism surrounding Allen’s availability Tuesday night. Bickerstaff, a source said, is mentally preparing for Allen to be out. Another source called him playing “unrealistic,” only leaving open the possibility based on Allen’s extreme competitiveness level. The Cavs are expected to practice before leaving for New York Monday afternoon.
5 days ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
If the Cavs lose to Brooklyn, they get one more shot to advance to the playoffs, hosting the Atlanta-Charlotte winner in the final play-in game on Friday night. Those extra days could be important when it comes to Allen’s recovery. One source who believes it’s likely Allen will miss the Brooklyn matchup said the All-Star center would probably be “50-50″ to play in the potential second play-in game. Then again, an upset against the Nets Tuesday night would have Cleveland idle until the weekend, paving the way for Allen’s return at some point in the first-round series.
5 days ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Allen suffered a fractured finger on March 6, causing him to miss the final 18 games of the regular season. The fracture, sources say, is at the lower portion of the finger.
1 week ago via kelseyyrusso
2 weeks ago via ChrisFedor
2 weeks ago via MRidenourABJ
2 weeks ago via ChrisFedor
3 weeks ago via Spotify
No timetable for Jarrett Allen's return
3 weeks ago via Spotify
4 weeks ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is hopeful of a return to the lineup within the next three weeks after suffering a fractured left finger on March 6, sources said. Allen has so far resisted surgery on the finger, which would have had a lengthy return timetable. The Cavaliers have 11 games left in the season.
1 month ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Jarrett Allen avoiding surgery on fractured finger
Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will not have surgery on his fractured left middle finger, and there is optimism he could return before the end of the regular season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Allen, 23, was deliberating if he would undergo a surgical procedure or allow the finger to heal organically, sources said.
1 month ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Due to swelling remaining present, a potential return date is unknown. The plan is to take it day-by-day with hopes the 6-foot-11 center will return to the lineup at some point during the final 12 regular season games, sources said.
1 month ago via MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen not returning before Regular Season ends?
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn't know if Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) will return before the regular season ends. Allen is not with the Cavs on their three-game trip that opens tonight in Indiana.
1 month ago via ChrisFedor
1 month ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come. The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger.
1 month ago via ShamsCharania
Jarrett Allen out indefinitely
1 month ago via ShamsCharania
3 months ago via ChrisFedor
5 months ago via NYPost_Lewis
Jarrett Allen back tonight
5 months ago via ChrisFedor
5 months ago via kelseyyrusso
Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen progressing towards playing on Monday
1 year ago via PaulGarciaNBA
1 year ago via NoahLevick
Noah Levick: Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova will be available tonight. Both had been questionable. Team will monitor their minutes, Cavs coach J.B Bickerstaff says. Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Larry Nance Jr. (illness) have been ruled out for Cleveland.
1 year ago via MRidenourABJ
2 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
2 years ago via SeanCunningham
2 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
2 years ago via NetsDaily
2 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
3 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
3 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
3 years ago via MikeSGallagher
3 years ago via Anthony_Chiang
3 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
3 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
4 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
4 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
4 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
4 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
4 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis: Jarrett Allen (left foot strain) is upgraded to questionable tomorrow vs #Celtics. D'Angelo Russell (left knee contusion) is out. #Nets
4 years ago via MikeSGallagher
4 years ago via NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis: #Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Quincy Acy is probable tomorrow vs #Suns. Trevor Booker is questionable and Jarrett Allen is out.
4 years ago via APOOCH
4 years ago via APOOCH
5 years ago via Krisplashed

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 40 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
April 15, 2022 | 5:40 pm EDT Update

Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Game 1 against Jazz

Marc Stein: The Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as doubtful for Saturday’s Game 1 against visiting Utah. The expectation remains, as it has been all week, that Luka will miss Game 1 at a minimum and possibly Game 2. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 198 more rumors
This will be Fox’s fourth head coach since joining the Kings as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He still isn’t ready to jump in and make demands, but he said he would like to be “kept in the loop.” “For me, I’m not thinking too much into the head coaching thing,” Fox said. “Let the front office do what they do. I have trust in them. If they ask me, I’ll give my two cents, but I’m not really going into it thinking like that.”
2 hours ago via Kings Beat

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home