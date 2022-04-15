Chris Haynes: Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will make his return in tonight’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
More on Jarrett Allen Injury
Chris Fedor: In a win-or-go-home game, #Cavs will go with the starting lineup they have been waiting to see, sources say. Darius Garland. Caris LeVert. Lauri Markkanen. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. Isaac Okoro moving to the bench cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j…
Shams Charania: Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen plans to go through pre-game warmups with the intention of playing vs. Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament tonight, but will make a final decision at gametime, sources tell ESPN. He’s been out since early March with a fractured finger.
Multiple sources tell cleveland.com that Jarrett Allen has been doing everything possible to make a return Friday night. Allen fractured the middle finger on his left hand on March 6 and has missed 19 consecutive games. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Allen “did all that we did” on Thursday, but admitted Thursday’s get-together only consisted of a walk-through.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen considers himself “50-50” on returning to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday in Play-In Tournament, sources tell ESPN. Pain is still significant in his fractured finger, but he remains determined to try and help Cavs secure the 8th seed.
Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen is out for Play-In Tournament game vs. Nets on Tuesday night. Allen has been rehabbing a fractured left finger that he suffered March 6.
Even though the usage of his left hand and J.B. Bickerstaff’s proclamation about progress were positive signs, sources tell cleveland.com there’s pessimism surrounding Allen’s availability Tuesday night. Bickerstaff, a source said, is mentally preparing for Allen to be out. Another source called him playing “unrealistic,” only leaving open the possibility based on Allen’s extreme competitiveness level. The Cavs are expected to practice before leaving for New York Monday afternoon.
If the Cavs lose to Brooklyn, they get one more shot to advance to the playoffs, hosting the Atlanta-Charlotte winner in the final play-in game on Friday night. Those extra days could be important when it comes to Allen’s recovery. One source who believes it’s likely Allen will miss the Brooklyn matchup said the All-Star center would probably be “50-50″ to play in the potential second play-in game. Then again, an upset against the Nets Tuesday night would have Cleveland idle until the weekend, paving the way for Allen’s return at some point in the first-round series.
Allen suffered a fractured finger on March 6, causing him to miss the final 18 games of the regular season. The fracture, sources say, is at the lower portion of the finger.
Kelsey Russo: On the latest injury report, #Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against Brooklyn. Mobley was able to do "everything" at practice here in Orlando J.B. Bickerstaff said today. Jarrett Allen is listed as out. He went through an individual workout today.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) was on the flight to Orlando with the team, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs C Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) and C/F Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) listed as out for Tuesday's game at Orlando.
Chris Fedor: I've talked to people close to Jarrett Allen. And first of all, there is no specific timetable. There can't be because it's a fractured bone that has to heal on its own without surgery. How fast is it going to heal on its own?
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is hopeful of a return to the lineup within the next three weeks after suffering a fractured left finger on March 6, sources said. Allen has so far resisted surgery on the finger, which would have had a lengthy return timetable. The Cavaliers have 11 games left in the season.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will not have surgery on his fractured left middle finger, and there is optimism he could return before the end of the regular season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Allen, 23, was deliberating if he would undergo a surgical procedure or allow the finger to heal organically, sources said.
Due to swelling remaining present, a potential return date is unknown. The plan is to take it day-by-day with hopes the 6-foot-11 center will return to the lineup at some point during the final 12 regular season games, sources said.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn't know if Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) will return before the regular season ends. Allen is not with the Cavs on their three-game trip that opens tonight in Indiana.
Marc Stein: The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come. The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger.
Shams Charania: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Kelsey Russo: J.B. Bickerstaff said that both Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen were able to practice today. "They’re progressing," Bickerstaff said of those two. "It’s always how you recover the next day and how you respond. My expectations are that they’ll play Monday, but you never know."
Paul Garcia: Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance Jr., and Dylan Windler are all out tonight for the Cavs vs the Spurs pic.twitter.com/ycKWOBLCjo
Noah Levick: Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova will be available tonight. Both had been questionable. Team will monitor their minutes, Cavs coach J.B Bickerstaff says. Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Larry Nance Jr. (illness) have been ruled out for Cleveland.
Michael Gallagher: Jarrett Allen is available and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is out for tonight's game at Washington, per Nets.
Brian Lewis: Jarrett Allen (left foot strain) is upgraded to questionable tomorrow vs #Celtics. D'Angelo Russell (left knee contusion) is out. #Nets
Brian Lewis: #Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Quincy Acy is probable tomorrow vs #Suns. Trevor Booker is questionable and Jarrett Allen is out.
Anthony Puccio: Injury update: Trevor Booker (sore lower back) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (left foot strain) is out. #Nets