If the Cavs lose to Brooklyn, they get one more shot to advance to the playoffs, hosting the Atlanta-Charlotte winner in the final play-in game on Friday night. Those extra days could be important when it comes to Allen’s recovery. One source who believes it’s likely Allen will miss the Brooklyn matchup said the All-Star center would probably be “50-50″ to play in the potential second play-in game. Then again, an upset against the Nets Tuesday night would have Cleveland idle until the weekend, paving the way for Allen’s return at some point in the first-round series.