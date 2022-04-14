-
NBA rumors: Jarrett Allen will attempt to play on Friday
April 14, 2022 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
He said he felt like a weightlifter through some of the process but is now starting to feel like a basketball player again with how much basketball activity he’s able to do again compared to a few months ago. “It was challenging,” he said. “Obviously, my season is [in] a bit different direction than (the) real team but I’m still here in my mind with the team and my heart too.”
Saric knows what it means for him to stay around the guys and still sit behind the bench at home games the last couple of months. “If one guy is really like in one way negative or doesn’t want to be a part of the team or something, guys see that,” he said. “Can’t interrupt the chemistry between the players. I really like felt it there with the team. I’m like three years already here with the team. This is my second home.”
After a stellar season Uptown, Tulane point guard Jalen Cook is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Samford Scoop: Samford PG Ques Glover declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Ques averaged 19.2 PPG and 4.4 APG this past season. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 1.
April 14, 2022 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
Seattle mayor optimistic about bringing NBA team back
Mayor Bruce Harrell said Thursday he has weekly conversations to update him on the status of the NBA and its potential to bring a team back to Seattle. “So without revealing my ‘confidential sources,’ I’m very optimistic,” Harrell said. “But I will tell you almost on a weekly basis I’m getting updates on what’s happening in the league, where there’s some opportunities.”