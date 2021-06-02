USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Jason Kidd, Lloyd Pierce in the mix for Boston's coaching job?

14 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head-coaching candidates for the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports.

June 2, 2021 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
