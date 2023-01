For most of the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers prioritized forcing the ball out of Luka Doncic’s hands, sending a steady diet of double-teams at the MVP candidate and daring his Dallas Mavericks teammates to beat him. The strategy worked, allowing the Lakers to rally from a deficit that had been as large as 19 points in the third quarter and take a three-point lead with seconds remaining. Doncic was scoreless for the first 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the fourth quarter — until he swished an overtime-forcing stepback 3 over Dennis Schroder’s single coverage. “I was a little bit surprised,” Doncic said of not being double-teamed with the game on the line. “I don’t know why they didn’t. I thought they were going to foul, honestly, but I tried to get it up before they could foul.”