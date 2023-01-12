NBA rumors: Jazz, Hawks have discussed Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt for John Collins trade

21 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
After Utah’s early season success, league personnel is expecting the Jazz to reintroduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward the Pacers deem has enough upside to grow alongside Turner. The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework.

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 13, 2023 | 5:09 am EST Update
For most of the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers prioritized forcing the ball out of Luka Doncic’s hands, sending a steady diet of double-teams at the MVP candidate and daring his Dallas Mavericks teammates to beat him. The strategy worked, allowing the Lakers to rally from a deficit that had been as large as 19 points in the third quarter and take a three-point lead with seconds remaining. Doncic was scoreless for the first 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the fourth quarter — until he swished an overtime-forcing stepback 3 over Dennis Schroder’s single coverage. “I was a little bit surprised,” Doncic said of not being double-teamed with the game on the line. “I don’t know why they didn’t. I thought they were going to foul, honestly, but I tried to get it up before they could foul.”
4 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN.com

Uncategorized

, ,

This podcast back-and-forth is only the latest proof. “Is there somebody you’re aiming for who’s on the next poster?” Danny Green asked Morant at one point. “Bron,” Morant immediately responded, in reference to LeBron James. “Is there a team you really want to,” Green then wondered, and admitted he already thought he knew the answer. “Yeah,” Morant said back. “Golden State.”
4 hours ago via Memphis Commercial Appeal

Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home