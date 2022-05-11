I’ve heard the Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game, and he’s, theoretically, what they need more of moving forward if Mitchell is whom they decide to build around. Utah needs more perimeter defense, maybe worse than Atlanta, if you can actually imagine that after what we watched this season.
May 11, 2022 | 11:32 am EDT Update
Knicks, Heat are the teams that are closely monitoring Donovan Mitchell's status
Randle is a Dallas native, but Wesley and Knicks president Leon Rose were hired away from CAA, the agency that represents Mitchell, to pilot the franchise. And New York’s front office has so far been unable to deliver the All-Star talent coups that organizations expect former agents-turned-executives such as Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka to deliver. The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that’s closely monitoring Mitchell’s status in Utah.
Jazz staffers and various figures around the league point most directly at CAA for the whispers that seem designed to push Mitchell toward requesting a trade from Utah, particularly to New York. Jazz personnel took great umbrage to Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston and All-Star forward Julius Randle sitting courtside during Utah’s Game 1 road win over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, sources said.
Knicks, Pistons, Pacers interested in Jalen Brunson
The Knicks executives’ controversial appearance in Dallas also raised eyebrows because of the expectation that New York will aggressively pursue Mavericks ball-handler Jalen Brunson as an unrestricted free agent. One source with knowledge of the Knicks front office even suggested to B/R that New York’s efforts before the February trade deadline were primarily geared toward freeing ample cap space to offer Brunson a competitive contract this July.
But word of the Detroit Pistons’ interest in pairing Brunson with Rookie of the Year finalist Cade Cunningham, similar to how Brunson has thrived alongside Dallas’ supersized point-forward Luke Doncic, has been as persistent as the Knicks’ rumored desire for Brunson. The Indiana Pacers, who hired former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle last offseason, are another team known to have interest in Brunson’s services. However, Dallas personnel have also shared a repeated confidence they will be able to retain Brunson after this strong postseason run in North Texas.
Pacers expected to shop Malcolm Brogdon, Timberwolves to gauge D'Angelo Russell's trade value
The Pacers’ expected exploration of point guard Malcolm Brogdon’s trade market is another looming wild card this summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves are believed to be similarly willing to gauge D’Angelo Russell’s trade value.
New Orleans is not motivated to part ways with Graham as it was with Eric Bledsoe last summer, sources said. Graham’s decline in minutes during the playoffs may have been more a result of injury misfortune than a personnel decision by head coach Willie Green.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be in Salt Lake City, a detail that multiple league sources connected to the Jazz have painted as a critical element of the franchise’s future plans. It’s of great importance to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that Utah has multiple players in that midseason classic, sources said, similar to how the Cavaliers were represented by both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen during the 2022 affair in Cleveland. It’s also clear that Smith is willing to financially support a contender, and Utah leadership has no designs of entering any sort of rebuild.
While it’s unclear what exactly motivated that holding pattern from Snyder, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R there was some form of a disagreement between Snyder and Utah’s front office during the 2021 offseason, prior to Ainge’s arrival. Snyder still has one year remaining on his contract, along with a 2023-24 option that he could choose to pick up or decline prior to that season. There’s plenty of time to evaluate his own Jazz footing, especially as speculation continues to mount about the longevity of the Mitchell-Gobert pairing.