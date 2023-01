Cigal: The Indiana Pacers after practice were shooting half and three-quarter shots. If somebody hit, they were betting each other somewhere between $1,000 and $10,000. And actually, Chris Mullin hit one and so did Reggie Miller . Rancourt: John Stockton was my idol. One of the few times in my life I was speechless, I took a picture with him and Karl Malone before a Jazz practice. Malone grabs me and says, “Hey, do you mind? Did you think you could help me? Can I use your fitness center for a minute?” I’m like, “Yeah.” So I take them up and I’m spotting for him. He’s lifting, you know, and I’m spotting for him in our weight room. And I’m like, “Holy s—. This is unbelievable.”