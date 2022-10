Jason Whitlock tweeted racist stuff about you during the game—literally making an Asian dick joke at your expense—and ESPN ran that infamous “Chink in the Armor” headline on its homepage. That’s the part I didn’t understand in the moment. I understood everything else that was happening. The reason why I didn’t even blink was because I grew up so exposed to it, and because I grew up so exposed to it I thought, oh, that’s just normal. At least it wasn’t like in the Ivy League when I would look at these drunk students with bloodshot eyes in the courtside students’ section shouting racist things at my face to the point where it sounded like they were going to charge me and beat me physically. At least it was over the internet, you know? I think that’s why I didn’t speak out more at the time, because I just thought, it could be worse. And that’s just so sad, and I regret that. But when it comes to Linsanity, portions of the media were definitely part of reinforcing stereotypes and reinforcing how it’s “cool” to make fun of Asians in these ways and no one will care, and no one will do anything about it. That’s the stereotype about us—that we won’t stand up for ourselves—and in those moments I didn’t. And I regret it. But you’re totally right that the media in many ways failed the moment and failed society.