Jeremy Lin: I’m very comfortable saying, “Oh, yeah, that was Linsanity.” That shows you where I’m at with it. Originally, I was like, I’ll never do anything around Linsanity. I don’t want to do a documentary or any of that stuff, or go back in time. But then, I was like, I have no problem with it. I would actually love to because it was a special moment and also because we need to be talking about it right now. Linsanity has become so much more important and valuable to me.
When he went from mostly anonymous to global celebrity in 2012, Jeremy Lin was overwhelmed by the attention and struggled to tune it out. For many people, he suddenly represented many things — a stereotype breaker, an inspiration — but, well, he just wanted to play basketball. “It was a tornado of emotion because there’s so much that was happening,” Lin, who is Taiwanese American, said in a recent interview. He added, “I didn’t even know what to feel like.”
Another crucial aspect to “Linsanity,” as the fan craze around the ballplayer became known, was his identity as an Asian-American athlete. On Monday, following the film’s premiere, Tribeca will host a conversation featuring Lin and moderated by Hasan Minhaj about the perception of Asian-Americans in sports and racism in America.
Travon Free and Samir Hernandez, the writer-director and EP behind last year’s Best Live-Action Short Oscar winner Two Distant Strangers, today unveiled 38 at the Garden, a new documentary project examining the cultural impact of NBA trailblazer Jeremy Lin and the cultural phenomenon known as “Linsanity” that surrounded him during his 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks.
“I’m really humbled that my story and journey has resonated and touched so many,” added Lin. “Throughout that period of time in my life and since, there has always been an underlying narrative about race, and my hope is that this documentary challenges Asian American stereotypes and can serve as a continued source of pride and inspiration, especially during an unprecedented rise of Asian-American hate and injustice.”
Jason Whitlock tweeted racist stuff about you during the game—literally making an Asian dick joke at your expense—and ESPN ran that infamous “Chink in the Armor” headline on its homepage. That’s the part I didn’t understand in the moment. I understood everything else that was happening. The reason why I didn’t even blink was because I grew up so exposed to it, and because I grew up so exposed to it I thought, oh, that’s just normal. At least it wasn’t like in the Ivy League when I would look at these drunk students with bloodshot eyes in the courtside students’ section shouting racist things at my face to the point where it sounded like they were going to charge me and beat me physically. At least it was over the internet, you know? I think that’s why I didn’t speak out more at the time, because I just thought, it could be worse. And that’s just so sad, and I regret that. But when it comes to Linsanity, portions of the media were definitely part of reinforcing stereotypes and reinforcing how it’s “cool” to make fun of Asians in these ways and no one will care, and no one will do anything about it. That’s the stereotype about us—that we won’t stand up for ourselves—and in those moments I didn’t. And I regret it. But you’re totally right that the media in many ways failed the moment and failed society.
Let’s talk about you dropping 38 at the Garden on Kobe. I remember watching it, as an Asian guy and a Knicks fan, and being blown away by what I was seeing. I never thought I’d see an Asian dude cooking Kobe Bryant at Madison Square Garden. And Kobe talked some shit about you before the game, which seemed to kick you into another gear. Jeremy Lin: Yeah, for sure. That’s a great way to describe it. I was already in the zone and had three good games, and I grew up being a Warriors fan in the Bay Area, so we did not like the Lakers and did not like Kobe. And then he extra-gassed me by what he’d said before the game. I felt slighted and disrespected, and all those things put me in a place of, I’m going for it tonight. It was just, if I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m firing it up at the rim. If it doesn’t go in then it doesn’t go in, but it won’t be because I’m not gonna shoot it.