Will Embiid be able to play in Game 3? "I really don't know," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after Wednesday night's 119-103 loss to Miami in Game 2, which Philadelphia again played without Embiid due to the facial fracture and concussion he suffered against the Toronto Raptors last week. "We talked [Tuesday], and we talked [Wednesday]. "He looked good, as far as talking. But he's got so many steps to go through, and I don't think he's cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see."
John Clark: Sources tell me Joel Embiid is progressing well and there is real hope for Friday night Joel would be playing through pain with orbital fracture and torn ligament in his thumb
Noah Levick: A little levity from Tobias Harris postgame: “I love Joel, but I don’t think about Joel every moment of my life.” Harris called Embiid’s status a “who knows” situation but said that’s not his focus.
Austin Krell: Chris Haynes reports in-game that yesterday was the first time Joel Embiid was able to use his phone due to the light created from it. Says the Sixers will evaluate Embiid upon their return to Philly and go from there.
Ira Winderman: Joel Embiid (out) is the only player on the 76ers' injury report for Wednesday at Heat.
Embiid was home in Philadelphia still dealing with concussion symptoms on Monday, sources told ESPN. To even think about playing again, he'll have to progress through the NBA's concussion protocols and then get a good report back on a right orbital bone fracture at his appointment on Wednesday, the day of Game 2 in Miami.
Anthony Chiang: DeAndre Jordan starting at center in Joel Embiid's place tonight.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC.
NBA Central: Doc Rivers defends his decision to have Joel Embiid in late during a blowout “The other team had all their guys in” (🎥 @Tom Moore ) pic.twitter.com/Y2Cluo0eeJ
Austin Krell: Rivers says there’s hope that Joel returns, but there’s not a ton of clarity yet. Says team will go center by committee. Mentions that DeAndre Jordan’s height had significance in one of the reg season games vs Miami. Team will go more Harden-centric with more spacing.
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris said Joel Embiid was upset about his injuries but is in “good spirits” overall. Harris said he expects the Sixers to feature more pick-and-rolls without Embiid, and that ball movement remains key.
At this point the belief is that Embiid's current fracture won't require surgery, which means a potential return at some point during the series against the Heat has not been ruled out, according to sources. Currently, Embiid is listed as out, and the team says they will provide further updates as appropriate.
Embiid was evaluated by specialists Friday evening to determine the severity of the orbital fracture. The results are still pending, but sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that a determination on surgery has not yet been made. Embiid will be evaluated again next week. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup but sources said "the door isn't closed" yet. It depends on the severity of the orbital bone fracture and how the team's medical staff decides to treat it.
In 2018, Embiid suffered a left facial fracture and concussion when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz. That injury required surgery and caused him to miss a total of three weeks -- the final two weeks of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs -- before he returned for Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round series against the Heat. Sources told Shelburne on Friday that while his previous left orbital fracture in 2018 required surgery, there has not been an indication that this injury, on his right side, will require a similar procedure.
There's been no indication that surgery will be required at this time, which leaves the door open for Embiid potentially playing at some point during the Sixers-Heat series, though it's premature to speculate on timing based on a number of factors, including how long the Sixers' series might last against Miami with Embiid out in the short-term. Following surgery in 2018, Embiid famously returned to play wearing a customized mask, even donning a Phantom of the Opera costume as the bell ringer for the Sixers' first game of the playoffs. Embiid recieved further evaluation in Philadelphia on Friday night after returning from Toronto.
Jason Dumas: Per Source: Embiid has a clean break in his face. “Siakam f----- him up, it was totally unwarranted and flagrant. Not sure how long he will be out or any additional information at this second.” The last time Joel suffered an orbital bone fracture, he was out roughly three weeks
Dave Early: "I think he broke my face. I'm serious I think he might have broke my face. But it's all good, it's the playoffs." -Joel Embiid post game. Torn thumb, broken face, concussion. It's gonna take a medical staff to limit this guy. pic.twitter.com/IKDsmVoQ6A
Shams Charania: Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.
Shams Charania: Embiid has been playing through pain this postseason after sustaining a torn ligament in his right thumb -- and now this orbital fracture, concussion, and will now be sidelined.
Ramona Shelburne: Embiid will be evaluated again next week, but at a minimum he must be out 5 days with the concussion, sources said. There is no timetable for this injury yet but sources said “the door isn’t closed.”
Ramona Shelburne: Joel Embiid was evaluated by specialists tonight to determine the severity of the right orbital fracture. While his previous left orbital fracture in 2018 required surgery, sources told ESPN there has not been an indication that this injury will require a similar procedure.
Gina Mizell: Georges Niang on Joel Embiid playing through his thumb injury: "That’s Jo. This guy wants a championship more than anything, so I think he’s going to put all that aside and figure out ways that he can get around that and win...I think that speaks volumes to who he is."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb, but that procedure will wait until after the Sixers' season, sources tell ESPN.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid believes he will be able to play through his right thumb sprain until the playoffs are done, saying that if there is a ligament tear he expects to hold off any sort of surgical procedure until the offseason. "I want to play, so obviously got to listen to what they have to say," Embiid said Saturday after the 76ers were on the wrong end of a 110-102 decision to the Raptors in Game 4 of their first-round series. "So, I would imagine that I keep playing and probably do something after the season."
But when he was asked if he was frustrated by having to yet again deal with an injury at the most important time of the year, Embiid said he just focuses on what he can control when he goes on the court. "It's whatever," Embiid said. "I'm Catholic. God ... I always put it in his hands. So that's why when I go out there I don't focus on, you know, what can happen or what's going to happen? "I just go out there hoping for the best and trusting, trusting [my teammates]. So this series hasn't been ... I mean, nobody knows [this], but I was really sick for the first two games. But you know, I fought through it.
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.” Rivers said it’s likely Embiid gets an MRI when he gets back to Philadelphia but he said the team has a good idea what it is.
Chris Haynes: Sixers star Joel Embiid intends to play today in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, but plans to get an MRI on his right thumb when the team returns to Philadelphia, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Ligament tears typically need surgery. If that is the case with Embiid, it would probably come after the Sixers have completed their playoff run. But for now, he’ll continue to play with a brace while battling through the pain. No team in NBA history has come back to win a series after being down, 3-0. So the Sixers are heavily favored to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they’ll face the winner of the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks series.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid as available with a right thumb sprain for Game 4, team says.
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid is not going to be listed on the injury report for tomorrow's game against Toronto, I am told
Shams Charania: There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff.
Ramona Shelburne: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right thumb but practiced today and and expects to play in game 4, sources told ESPN. It’s possible he gets an MRI in the near future to determine the extent of the injury, sources told @wojespn and I
Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid (finally) came into the press conference room with a splint on his right hand/wrist/thumb. Said he thinks he twisted it. When @Keith Pompey asked if the injury could potentially keep him out of Saturday's Game 4, Embiid said "no chance."
Serena Winters: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? “I think so, but I don’t know.” - Doc some things never change, philly 🙃
Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play tonight in Cleveland with left ankle soreness. James Harden, who missed the second game of the Sixers’ last two back-to-backs to manage his hamstring, is not on the injury report. Big men Allen and Mobley are both out for the Cavs.
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid showed us a cut on his shooting hand after Harden reacted to seeing it at their postgame presser. Says it’s something he’s been dealing with on and off for roughly 2 months because of banging it on the rim and reopening it. But…”I’m African, we don’t feel pain.”
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (back soreness) has been upgraded to available. James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) has been upgraded to available. Charles Bassey (G League - on assignment) has been downgraded to out.
Ramona Shelburne: On second night of back-to-back, Sixers center Joel Embiid is being downgraded to out tonight vs the Heat ( back soreness), sources told ESPN.
Austin Krell: There is no status update on either of Joel Embiid and James Harden for tonight’s game vs Toronto. Embiid remains questionable, Harden is not listed on the injury report. Doc Rivers had mentioned the possibility of getting them some rest as the regular season winds down.
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid (back soreness) is now listed as questionable on the injury report for tonight's game. Aside from the benefit of getting him a night off, would not be the worst thing in the world to basically force a look at multiple backup bigs next to Harden
Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid is OUT due to right rib soreness. Andre Drummond will start in his place.
Gina Mizell: Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid WILL play tonight, while Furkan Korkmaz is OUT.
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (right knee) intends to play tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Tim Bontemps: 76ers coach Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid getting tonight off isn’t about his knee. He said it was instead a planned rest day after looking at the schedule. Embiid has been listed with right knee soreness the past several games. He wasn’t listed on it today before being ruled out.
Ramona Shelburne: Embiid had an MRI on his sore right knee over the weekend which revealed no concerns, according to sources. Sitting this game is for rest, since Sixers have packed schedule. He’s expected back on Wednesday.
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid is Questionable for tomorrow's game against the #Hawks Shake Milton is not listed on the injury report so he's good to go #Sixers
. @ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today). "He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days." 😳 (via NBA Today)
Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid (knee) will play vs. Nets tonight, source tells ESPN.
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “50-50” to play tonight. Said he did a little bit more by the end of shootaround, but he got hit at the beginning of Wednesday’s game and they are being careful with it.
Joel Embiid, 76ers (torn meniscus, knee): Embiid was hampered by the injury during Philly’s second-round seven-game series loss to the Hawks, but gutted it out to average 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds against Atlanta. After a summer of rehab and rest, Embiid is a “full go,” per a league source, and will have a normal preseason load.
Justin Grasso: Daryl Morey says that Joel Embiid has been in the gym working on his game. The #Sixers are not concerned about his knee at all
Noah Levick: Daryl Morey on Joel Embiid: "Joel's been in the gym. ... He has a plan with our medical staff. We are not concerned about him medically at all." Morey declined to answer the question of whether Embiid would have surgery on his meniscus.
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Joel Embiid will have surgery on his knee this offseason but he doesn’t know for sure #Sixers
Joel Embiid: PHILLY I LOVE YOU Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!! pic.twitter.com/CsR47xOJDZ
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid is playing tonight Furkan Korkmaz gets the start again #Sixers
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid is a game-time decision tonight, but Doc Rivers is optimistic he’ll play again #Sixers
But Monday's outing, almost from the start, was a different story. At one point in the first half, Embiid had to retreat to the locker room for an evaluation of his ailing knee. "I guess it's already known," Embiid said, confirming it was the knee that was bothering him. "Don't need to explain ... I'm just trying to do the best I can." Even though the Sixers led by as many as 18 points in the first half, their centerpiece was off. He went 0-for-4 in the first quarter and finished 4-for-21 for the game, logging 17 points. "I thought in the beginning of the game, when I went back to the locker room, I just felt like I didn't have it tonight," Embiid admitted.
As far as him getting to 100% healthy the rest of this postseason? Don’t count on it. “I can do better,” he explained. “I can always do better, but as far as being 100%, I don’t think that’s gonna happen until this year is actually over. I just gotta go out and manage it and just deal with it.”
Embiid is receiving steady treatment on the knee, as he forges ahead in the postseason. "Playing with a torn meniscus is not easy," Embiid said. "Pain is going to be there. You just got to manage it. Tonight, rolling on my ankle, and falling on my back, it's tough. But, it's the playoffs, I can't complain. I'm here to play. I've said in the past, whatever I can do, I'm gonna give it the best I got. Even if I'm playing injured, I still got to do my job. That's why they pay me, and I want to win the championship."
Keith Pompey: #Sixers center Joel Embiid will play and start tonight vs. Hawks.
Derek Bodner: Doc Rivers says he does not plan to make a change to the starting lineup tonight. He says he is optimistic that Joel Embiid will play, but they won't know for sure until after his pregame routine.
