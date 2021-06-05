USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Joel Embiid still uncertain for Game 1 against Hawks

7 hours ago via USA Today Sports
Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of Philadelphia’s playoff series is still unknown because of a cartilage tear in his knee. The 76ers center remained day to day, and coach Doc Rivers said no decision has been made on the All-Star’s availability for Game 1 against Atlanta. The Sixers are set to open their second-round playoff series with the Hawks at home Sunday.

Embiid has small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He did not participate in live drills during Friday's practice. “He's got to go through his treatment,” Rivers said Friday. “As far as when we were doing shooting and stuff like that, he looked great. It's too early (to rule him out). I don't want to say one way or the other. We'll just find that out.”
Dwight Howard on Joel Embiid: He should be ready to go
Joel Embiid not ruled out for Game 1
Candace Buckner: Joel Embiid (not playing tonight) walked on the floor to loud applause from the growing number of fans in the bldg. He’s taking jump shots around the perimeter, which has to be a decent* sign. * considering he has a lateral meniscus tear, pretty much any sign is “decent” pic.twitter.com/2Br4zKrKQP
Joel Embiid puts up shots before Game 5
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is getting some work in pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/z54YPRAR8j
George Hill: Joel Embiid's mindset is to come back in playoffs
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is "hanging in there." "Our job is to keep his spirits up and keep pushing him to get ready.'
Doc Rivers 'hopeful' Joel Embiid can return in the playoffs, but not sure
Joel Embiid diagnosed with small meniscus tear
Joel Embiid unlikely to play in Game 5
Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid will be doubtful for Game 5, sources tell ESPN. He had an MRI on his right knee today, and is expected to be evaluated further in next day.
Joel Embiid will not return due to right knee soreness
Joel Embiid takes fall, heads to locker room
5 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says he thinks Matisse Thybulle (left hand swelling) is 50-50 for tonight's game vs. Orlando. He believes Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton will be available.
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton are probable tonight. Matisse Thybulle is questionable #Sixers
Joel Embiid out against Bucks
Ben Simmons out tonight, did not travel with team
Noah Levick: Ben Simmons (illness) is out tonight, Doc Rivers says tonight. Joel Embiid will play. Rivers says he's counting on Tobias Harris and Seth Curry being available.
Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris out tonight, Joel Embiid in
1 month ago via DerekBodnerNBA
Derek Bodner: "A lot of guys are on the brink of either way (playing or not)," Doc Rivers says of his availability. "Instead of going by name, I think it's easier to just say it that way." Seth Curry, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons were all questionable on the 1:30 injury report
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid (left knee recovery) and Seth Curry (left hip flexor recovery) have been added to the injury report as questionable. Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (illness) remain questionable.
Joel Embiid questionable for Saturday
Joel Embiied should be back by Saturday
Joel Embiid expected to return this weekend
Derek Bodner: The Sixers say that Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) is progressing well and has resumed on-court basketball activities, while ramping up his conditioning. The next update will be provided as appropriate.
Injury update on Joel Embiid possibly coming later this week
MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to be reevaluated at the end of the week for the bone bruise on his left knee. Embiid has been out since March 12. There is no established return date for the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star. The organization will be extremely cautious and wait patiently until he’s back to MVP form physically and mentally, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The objective is to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to go for the playoffs, sources said.
The Jump: How worried are you about Joel Embiid's injury? "I'm not concerned anymore. I was concerned when the injury happen. 3 weeks is a long time. The 2nd half of the season is loaded. These games are important" - @Doc Rivers #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #HereTheyCome
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid in a good place following injury diagnosis
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is great and happy that his injury wasn’t as bad as everybody thought it was. “He was in a pretty good place,” Rivers said. #Sixers
Joel Embiid expected to miss at least two weeks
Shams Charania: 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Keith Pompey: Sources confirm that Joel Embiid’s MRI revealed a no structural damage to the Sixers center’s left knee and that he has a bone bruise. There is no timetable for his return. @Ramona Shelburne and @Adrian Wojnarowski first reported this news.
Joel Embiid suffers bone bruise in left knee
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources with @Ramona Shelburne: Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid's MRI showed no structural damage to his left knee, just a bone bruise. ACL and meniscus are fine. No timeline yet on a return.
He is still expected to miss time with the bone bruise, sources said, but there's significant relief within Sixers that the injury isn't something much worse. Embiid left Friday night's game when he hyperextended his left knee after landing with all his weight on his leg after a dunk in the third quarter.
Embiid had a similarly scary situation last month when he hyperextended his right knee in an awkward fall against the Portland Trail Blazers after blocking an Enes Kanter layup. In that game, Embiid returned a few minutes later and dominated, scoring 31 first-half points in a matchup Philadelphia eventually lost.
Joel Embiid to undergo MRI on knee
Adrian Wojnarowski: Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI on his left knee, sources tell ESPN. He left tonight's game vs. Washington after a hard fall to floor.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said he's "hoping for the best" as the team waits for an MRI on Joel Embiid's hyperextended left knee, which he suffered after landing with all his weight on his leg after a dunk in the third quarter of Friday night's 127-101 win over the Washington Wizards. "[He] just fell awkwardly," Rivers said, adding that Embiid will have the MRI after the team returns to Philadelphia later Friday night. "Thought there was a little contact when we went up to dunk the ball. Thought he fell with his balance off.
Kyle Neubeck: Tobias Harris on Embiid: “We’re just praying he’ll be okay and be healthy. We know how important Joel is to the team.” Mentions it’s especially tough since he knows how much time and effort Embiid has put into taking care of his body this year.
Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid on his back: "It was pretty tight, but I just wanted to make sure we got the win." Said he wanted to give it a shot in the second half, but ends with, "I'll be fine."
Sixers reverse course, rule Joel Embiid out
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, who is out tonight: “I don’t know if he took a step backwards, [his back] is still sore from the fall.” #Sixers
Joel Embiid out tonight with back tightness
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid remains Questionable for the #Sixers tonight vs. #Pacers. Terrance Ferguson (health and safety protocols) and Mike Scott (knee) are out tonight.
Joel Embiid expected to return from injury tomorrow
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to play Wednesday. Said he was 'in and out of practice' today.
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons out today due to injury
Shams Charania: 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are out today vs. Denver due to injury, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid left after being hit in the right wrist in the first half of the Sixers' 125-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday and didn't return. The Sixers said Embiid got an X-ray at halftime that came back negative. Embiid, who is coming off an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, was already going to be held to limited minutes, so he was kept out the remainder of the game.
Joel Embiid set to return from ankle injury
Joel Embiid hurt
The Sixers' number of available All-Stars has dropped from two to zero this week. Joel Embiid left Sunday's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter with a left ankle injury and the Sixers fell, 124-121. They're now 42-28 and next play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
"I'm going to learn more physically," Brett Brown said after the game. "I don't know enough to comment on it. ... Joel was fully engaged as a teammate. As it relates to what his injury is or what it actually means, I can't comment. I don't know. But it was great just to see him being a part of the group."
June 5, 2021 | 2:18 pm EDT Update

Colleagues believe Brad Stevens will succeed in front-office role

Brian Scalabrine, who was an NBA player and assistant coach before becoming the color commentator on Celtics broadcasts, said he was unsure what qualities make a general manager successful. Roster construction, he said, can be a jigsaw puzzle. And luck is involved. “But I think that Brad grasps and understands the big picture better than most,” Scalabrine said. “Sports are emotional, from fans to players to family members to front offices, it’s an emotional thing. I think he controls his emotions and makes calculated, measured decisions based on what he feels like matters, and he pushes aside things that don’t.”
47 mins ago via Boston Globe

One man who has had a bit of success as both a coach and an executive and still fills both roles believes that Stevens’s background should help. “There’s a lot of lines that run together there,” said Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “You can’t be the head coach and not be aware of contracts and acquisitions and things like that. I don’t know exactly how they’re set up, and each situation is a little bit different, but Brad has enough experience in basketball and with the Celtics and with the NBA to handle all the things that he’ll need to be handling.”
47 mins ago via Boston Globe

Rivers, who now coaches the 76ers, said that when he spoke to Stevens this past week, the two laughed when Stevens said he had no desire to fill two demanding jobs at the same time, as Rivers once did. “Brad is such a great mind,” Rivers said. “I was surprised like everyone else that he wanted to walk away from coaching, because I thought he was so good there. But I think he’ll be absolutely wonderful in what he’s doing … Brad is so darn smart.”
47 mins ago via Boston Globe

June 5, 2021 | 1:14 pm EDT Update
