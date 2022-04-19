All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: John Collins back to Hawks starting lineup shares share tweet pin sms send email 12 mins ago – via Twitter IraHeatBeat Ira Winderman: Hawks going smaller, with Collins in middle. Atlanta starters: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins. Top Rumors Top Rumors, Danilo Gallinari, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email