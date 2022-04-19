NBA rumors: John Collins back to Hawks starting lineup

12 mins ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Hawks going smaller, with Collins in middle. Atlanta starters: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins.

Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 19, 2022 | 6:13 pm EDT Update

Luka Doncic progressing from calf injury

Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic’s recovery from a strained left calf has progressed to the point that there is legitimate hope he will be able to return as the first-round series with the Utah Jazz shifts to Salt Lake City this week, sources told ESPN. One source told ESPN that Doncic’s status for Thursday’s Game 3 was “uncertain,” saying the guard was “day to day.” Another source said while there is hope that Doncic could return for Game 3, it is “not a sure thing.”
1 hour ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 222 more rumors
Home