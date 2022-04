Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic’s recovery from a strained left calf has progressed to the point that there is legitimate hope he will be able to return as the first-round series with the Utah Jazz shifts to Salt Lake City this week, sources told ESPN. One source told ESPN that Doncic’s status for Thursday’s Game 3 was “uncertain,” saying the guard was “day to day.” Another source said while there is hope that Doncic could return for Game 3, it is “not a sure thing.”