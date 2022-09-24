NBA rumors: John Collins birthday cake has picture of him dunking on Joel Embiid on it

September 25, 2022 | 9:53 am EDT Update

Markelle Fultz fractures big left toe, likely to miss training camp

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz suffered a fracture in his big left toe, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel Sunday. Fultz suffered the injury during a preseason workout before returning to Orlando and imaging confirmed the fracture. Surgery won’t be required but he’ll likely miss training camp, which tips off Tuesday at the Magic’s new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center.
Looney entertained other suitors. But ultimately, the three-time NBA champion and the Warriors were able to agree on a three-year, $22.5 million deal. “I wanted to come back here, have another chance at a championship,” Looney, speaking for the first time with the media since he signed the deal in July, said Saturday after the Warriors’ first day of training camp. “This is the final place, where I really wanted to be.”
“First of all, if you play at 9.30 and we come on at 10 and we say something, it’s just what we see. The mental thing ain’t come out until everybody start bashing you, then you let people know you have mental health problems. “And if you go back, Donzel is a witness he’s a producer on the show, I think I ever did it one the show. I did on you I told the world, I said ‘He did DM me he told me he’s going through some problems,’ and I said I was going to back up and then I told him in the DM ‘Okay, the reason why people don’t know what’s going on because you ain’t talking.’
“But as far as what I saw and I speak on what I know, I know how to get to that next level. He knows that and yes, you can be my brother, but I ain’t gonna always sugarcoat things, I’m gonna tell you the real. I ain’t never sugarcoat. I want you to get to the level, to the level, to the level. But you can’t say I’m hating because all the stuff you’re doing it because you saw me do it… If you’re greater, you can’t be a hater.”
Dwight Howard still interested in joining WWE

Dwight Howard tells TMZ Sports he’s dead serious about his interest in joining the WWE — explaining he’d trade the basketball court for the wrestling ring this year if the offer was right. Howard showed back in July he certainly has the chops to cut it in the squared circle — delivering an epic promo after crashing a WWE tryout in Nashville.
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements … and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ … one of the staffer’s duties included planning Udoka’s team-related travel, and we’re told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
