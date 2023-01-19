NBA rumors: John Collins' contract a hindrance in trade market?

The Hawks are trying to trade forward John Collins, but there’s one big obstacle — opposing teams don’t view his contract as having positive value, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (video link). “John Collins has been at the center of their trade talks,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “… Starting next year, (he’s) still owed another $25 million a year, essentially $75 million over the next three years. I think that’s been a hindrance in the trade market. There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset that money. “Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump.”

January 19, 2023 | 4:32 am EST Update
The Raptors have a lot of pieces attractive to other teams. Here they are, ranked after conversations with multiple league sources. It does not mean any of them will be dealt, just who might be wanted and why. O.G. Anunoby: A good contract with at least a year to run, a tremendous defender and good three-point shooter. It would take at least two promising players on team-friendly deals and a pick to pry him away. Fred VanVleet: The cost of re-signing him will be substantial for any team acquiring him but if that hurdle is cleared, a proven winner and a great leader will fetch at least the Anunoby price if not more.
VanVleet is not used to having his name rumoured as a potential player on the move but in the midst of sub-par season by his standards and with a chance to be a free agent this summer, the Raptors veteran might as well get used to it. Is he being traded to Orlando? No. The Magic have the money to sign him in free agency if they want to, although Orlando did have one of its basketball operations staff members on hand in Milwaukee.
Tim MacMahon: Some people that I’ve talked to down there in Houston basically said, ‘Hey, there’s an understanding that James Harden really enjoys playing with Eric Gordon’. So if the rockets do not trade Eric Gordon (…) I think there’s a very real chance that the Rockets would pick up Gordon, they still would have plenty of cap space to go get Harden on a max deal. But I think if they don’t trade him, it would be likely with the plan of bringing him back next season.
Today TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes joined the Rip City Radio 620 show to discuss a bevy of Blazers related topics. Among his various insights, he had this to say about Portland’s trade capital and it’s value on the market: “You look at what they have, you know, you have a young promising talent in Shaedon Sharpe. You look at the assets, there’s teams that would love to have a Josh Hart. He’s somebody who just does it all, does all the dirty work. That’s a very good complementary player for a team that’s contending. Anfernee Simons, you know, you got assets like that,” Haynes said. “I’m being honest with you. I haven’t heard of any Portland Trail Blazers players being dangled as of right now. That can definitely change as that February 9th deadline approaches, we start hearing more and more. But as of right now I haven’t heard any players being dangled.”
