The Hawks are trying to trade forward John Collins, but there’s one big obstacle — opposing teams don’t view his contract as having positive value, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (video link). “John Collins has been at the center of their trade talks,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “… Starting next year, (he’s) still owed another $25 million a year, essentially $75 million over the next three years. I think that’s been a hindrance in the trade market. There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset that money. “Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump.”
