It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathways to getting better as trading John Collins. Everyone expects it. “He’s done in Atlanta,” a source close to Collins said.
June 24, 2022 | 12:17 pm EDT Update
Hawks could still pursue Deandre Ayton in free agency, but it would depend on him taking less than a max
The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract.
'Somewhat substantive chatter' that Kyrie Irving could be going to the Lakers
The Athletic: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers chatter is “somewhat substantive,” according to @Sam Amick. “You’ve got people within the league actually thinking … ‘Man, I think he might find a way to get back with LeBron.'” pic.twitter.com/ZTNyf2SAjq
Adam Wexler: #Rockets trades are official. – Christian Wood to Dallas for the rights to Wendell Moore Jr., (26th pick), Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and Boban Marjanović – Moore’s rights to Minnesota for the rights to TyTy Washington Jr. (29th pick) & 2 future 2nd rd picks
Jon Chepkevich: Buffalo’s Jeenathan “Nate” Williams Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @RookieScale. 6’6” wing with a 7’0” wingspan who averaged 19.1 PTS and shot 45.1% from deep this season.
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball’s 16-man training camp roster ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier includes 4 NBA players: Gilgeous-Alexander, Olynyk, Powell and Alexander-Walker. Barrett, Brissett, Birch, Dort, Murray and Pangos will attend but won’t participate. Joseph was exempt.