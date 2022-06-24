NBA rumors: John Collins 'done in Atlanta'?

1 min ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathways to getting better as trading John Collins. Everyone expects it. “He’s done in Atlanta,” a source close to Collins said.

June 24, 2022 | 12:17 pm EDT Update
Adam Wexler: #Rockets trades are official. – Christian Wood to Dallas for the rights to Wendell Moore Jr., (26th pick), Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and Boban Marjanović – Moore’s rights to Minnesota for the rights to TyTy Washington Jr. (29th pick) & 2 future 2nd rd picks
1 min ago via AdamJWexler

Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball’s 16-man training camp roster ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier includes 4 NBA players: Gilgeous-Alexander, Olynyk, Powell and Alexander-Walker. Barrett, Brissett, Birch, Dort, Murray and Pangos will attend but won’t participate. Joseph was exempt.
2 mins ago via JLew1050

