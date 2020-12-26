Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff… But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
More on John Collins Free Agency
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
