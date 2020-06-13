USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: John Collins hopes for deal this summer

7 hours ago

June 13, 2020 | 8:31 am EDT
Now, if an NBA team is interested in him, it must guarantee him 18 to 25 minutes, a chance to shoulder “true responsibility” right away and designate him an “important piece of a franchise moving forward.” At the same time, he admits, “most players don’t make that jump from EuroLeague to being a starting point guard in the NBA.” “I will not go back to the NBA as a third point guard,” Larkin said. “So, if any team asks about that, we’re not even gonna answer the phone.”
1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Shane Larkin Free Agency
“If I’m working that hard to try to get you guys to believe that I’m the best player in Europe, and people are understanding that, I want to enjoy the luxuries of that. I work hard for what I do and I want people to respect that. I don’t want to go to the gym and work out and put my body through hell, and then when it’s the most fun time, and everybody gets to see what you’ve been working on, and it’s time to put on a show, you’re in a warmup the entire time, sitting on the bench, you don’t get to enjoy the pleasures of your work. I love putting in the work and then I love the benefits of my hard work.”
1 hour ago

Mitchell explained that the young players feel as if they’re not being listened to, sources said. Mo Bamba acknowledged some young players are intimidated to voice an opinion that’s opposite of the superstars’, sources said. Anthony apologized and assured them that moving forward the platform would be for all to participate in, and throughout the call he asked for young players to let their voices be heard, sources said.
1 hour ago

June 13, 2020 | 3:09 am EDT

LeBron James wants to play

7 hours ago

Meanwhile, Irving – who sources say approved the plan when it was agreed upon on June 5 only to reverse course later – has suddenly positioned himself as the most notable spokesman for players who don’t want the season to be resumed in Orlando. It’s worth noting, of course, that Irving was still expected to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder surgery that took place in February. According to our Shams Charania, Irving made it clear on the call that he sees great value in bringing an end to this season: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform),” he said. The meeting’s host, as it were, was identified as “Ky Birving.”
7 hours ago

Still, it’s telling that only 80-plus players logged on for the call after an invitation was sent to the entire playing body. According to Charania, NBPA president Chris Paul (of the Oklahoma City Thunder) was among those on the call. “We have a responsibility to start making more conscious decisions,” the invitation that was obtained by The Athletic read. “The choices we make not only affect us as individuals, but everyone as a whole. We are fighting together to change the system and stand by one another in solidarity. Especially during these times of civil/social unrest. Because of our competitive nature, there has been an unnecessary division amongst us. In joining together we have the ability to empower one another. We reach out to you because we want all of your voices to be heard.”
7 hours ago

Season Resuming?
So with that said, did you sense most of the guys were in favor of resuming the season as opposed to feeling there’s too much risk involved? Green: “I think most guys wanted the season to come back. I didn’t think guys were against the season coming back or wanting it to be canceled. We’re all for it and didn’t want to lose out on the season. They didn’t want to lose out on winning a championship. They didn’t want to lose out on maximizing their dollar. If we lost the season, we would’ve lost a good portion of our checks.”
7 hours ago

Where do things stand right now with talks the NBA and NBPA are having? Green: “It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.” What are the main concerns about the bubble? Green: “The biggest concern is for most teams is hotels, who is staying where, the space, friends and family visiting, seeing how they are going to quarantine them, if we’re going to be quarantined and for how long if we leave the bubble. How often testing is going to be?”
7 hours ago

Season Resuming?

John Collins hopes for deal this summer

7 hours ago

According to Bonga, we may be underestimating Wall a bit. “I think people don’t get how still crazy good John is right now. People don’t get it. People don’t get it. Seeing John… with us and [with] G-League [players]. It’s like, man, he cannot wait. He legit can’t wait to be back out there. That’s what he be showing every day out there. It’s crazy,” Bonga said.
7 hours ago

John Wall Injury
On the minus side, Boylen is 39-84 (.317) since taking over a rebuilding program. Players have offered mixed feedback on his tenure. Even with two years remaining on his contract, Boylen’s salary places him on the lower end of NBA coaches, so eating that money — along with some of his assistants? — isn’t prohibitive. (Although it’s fair to wonder if the pandemic and its financial impact affects this thought.) Karnisovas said he was hired to “affect change” and most new executives want their own coach in place.
7 hours ago

Jim Boylen Hot Seat?
June 13, 2020 | 3:06 am EDT

So with that said, did you sense most of the guys were in favor of resuming the season as opposed to feeling there’s too much risk involved? Green: “I think most guys wanted the season to come back. I didn’t think guys were against the season coming back or wanting it to be canceled. We’re all for it and didn’t want to lose out on the season. They didn’t want to lose out on winning a championship. They didn’t want to lose out on maximizing their dollar. If we lost the season, we would’ve lost a good portion of our checks.”
7 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

