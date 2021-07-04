USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: John Collins insists he wants to stay a Hawk

4 hours ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here… We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”

More on John Collins Free Agency

3 months ago via ShamsCharania
John Collins talks free agency
3 months ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We've been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team." "We've never had any serious conversations about moving him this year."
4 months ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Hawks getting a lot of call for John Collins
Take John Collins, for example. The Atlanta Hawks' athletic big man didn't come to terms on a contract extension last December and is now ticketed for restricted free agency. Sources said the Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for Collins this summer, but that hasn't stopped the trade proposals from coming.
4 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta's end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. "They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," said an East executive. However, Collins' $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future -- be it young players or draft picks -- doesn't help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
4 months ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
John Collins on Dallas' radar?
6 months ago via Stitcher.com
John Collins had strong extension offer from Hawks
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
No extension between John Collins and Hawks
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
http://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1271501721332826113
1 year ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
1 year ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
July 4, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update

Suns preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play, but they have a backup plan in case he doesn’t. Either way, he said the Bucks have been attacking the paint lately with or without him
30 mins ago via GeraldBourguet

30 mins ago via ByTimReynolds

July 4, 2021 | 3:28 pm EDT Update

Moritz Wagner's 28-point game sends Germany to the Olympics

Brazil had three wins by 20+ points until the final game, where the German national team got the 75-64 triumph and the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after a real dogfight. Moritz Wagner with 28 points on 9/12 FG led the charge for the winning side, getting help from Robin Benzing (13 p.), Maodo Lo (10 p.), and Johannes Voightmann (8 p. 11 r.). The Germans did it without having available Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for the qualifiers.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

Luka Doncic just achieved his first-ever triple-double with the Slovenian NT as the nation qualified to the Olympic Games for the first time in history and the press conference that followed this feat was one for the ages. “I’m speechless. We didn’t have much time to prepare [for the final]. We have an amazing team, the chemistry is incredible and everybody plays their heart out”, said Doncic in his opening remarks.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

