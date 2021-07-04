Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here… We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”
Shams Charania: Hawks‘ John Collins sits down with @Stadium: “On one hand, I have all these NBA teams showing their want. On the other side, I couldn’t get a deal done with the team that I’ve been here with.” Also: Performing amid business of NBA, leadership, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/kFSzhlVZY9
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We've been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team." "We've never had any serious conversations about moving him this year."
Take John Collins, for example. The Atlanta Hawks' athletic big man didn't come to terms on a contract extension last December and is now ticketed for restricted free agency. Sources said the Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for Collins this summer, but that hasn't stopped the trade proposals from coming.
Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta's end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. "They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," said an East executive. However, Collins' $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future -- be it young players or draft picks -- doesn't help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
If John Collins were to reach restricted free agency, expect the Mavericks to make a significant offer, according to league sources.
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
July 4, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update
Suns preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns are preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play, but they have a backup plan in case he doesn’t. Either way, he said the Bucks have been attacking the paint lately with or without him
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams mentioned the Bucks’ emphasis on points in the paint standing out lately. Guys like Holiday (drives) and Lopez (dives) getting in there more.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams was asked about Devin Booker playing in the Olympics coming off a Finals run. He said he hasn’t talked to Book about it, but he knows Devin wants to play and he doesn’t see any reason why he shouldn’t play. “Book likes to hoop.”
Italy was on a mission on Sunday night. That mission was to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004. And so they did, with nearly a blowout against tournament hosts and Rio Olympics silver medalists Serbia, as they pulled through with a 102-95 win to advance to Tokyo.
Achile Polonara emerged with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, Nicolo Mannion posted 24 points, 4 rebounds for Italy, and Simone Fontecchio had 21points and 8 rebounds to lead the Italian selection back to the Olympics.
July 4, 2021 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Moritz Wagner's 28-point game sends Germany to the Olympics
Brazil had three wins by 20+ points until the final game, where the German national team got the 75-64 triumph and the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after a real dogfight. Moritz Wagner with 28 points on 9/12 FG led the charge for the winning side, getting help from Robin Benzing (13 p.), Maodo Lo (10 p.), and Johannes Voightmann (8 p. 11 r.). The Germans did it without having available Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for the qualifiers.
Luka Doncic just achieved his first-ever triple-double with the Slovenian NT as the nation qualified to the Olympic Games for the first time in history and the press conference that followed this feat was one for the ages. “I’m speechless. We didn’t have much time to prepare [for the final]. We have an amazing team, the chemistry is incredible and everybody plays their heart out”, said Doncic in his opening remarks.