So let’s discuss the elephant in the room. When did you decide to leave the Celtics and why? Hayward: Not until that day when I decided. There was so much that happened before that, in the bubble, me getting hurt. In the bubble I felt like our team was playing really well, I felt like I was doing well. Then I get hurt, I have to come out of the bubble to rehab, then go back in, not fully healthy, we lose in the playoffs and at the same time I have a baby boy and come back home. The league told us the season probably wasn’t going to start until the end of January, so I have a minor surgery to do and rehab. But then actually we’re going to start right before Christmas. Then you’re scrambling, trying to get ready and healthy, then free agency hits and ultimately you have to decide where to be. It really wasn’t was until the day I decided that I wanted to have a fresh start and try to help this team.