April 12, 2022 | 7:58 pm EDT Update
Patrick Beverley fined for improper conduct toward an official
JD Shaw: Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official when he was ejected against the Bulls on Sunday.
Kyle Theige: Chris Finch added that this situation with Prince flared up over the last 48 hours, which explains his late addition to the injury report. Disappointing development for sure, but Finch sounded confident in a “next man up” mentality for both Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie.
Jon Krawczynski: Efe Abogidi, 6-10 C from Washington State, is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, sources tell @TheAthletic. Efe was formerly part of NBA Academy and NBA Africa.
Jon Rothstein: San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz tells me that he’s entering the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility.