NBA rumors: John Collins mentions accountability being an issue with Hawks

12 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard

Kevin Chouinard: When @Jeff Schultz asked John Collins if accountability was an issue, Collins sighed and said, "Yeah, I definitely feel like we could do a better job of that."