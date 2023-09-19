NBA rumors: John Collins: My growth in Atlanta was being stunted

Clutchpoints: “This one definitely stung… But as I see it, it is this hawks time to fly away from the nest. As my growth here is being stunted… And my business in Atlanta has come to an end. I can only hope y’all love me like I do y’all! … Until next time……BAPTIST OUT! ✌🏽” John Collins with a heartfelt goodbye to the Atlanta Hawks after being traded to the Utah Jazz this summer ♥️

What was it like watching Austin represent Team USA and be one of the stars of the team? SR: It was cool. He was kind of shocked that he even got a call. He randomly hit me up and was like, “Hey, I’m thinking about playing for Team USA this summer.” I’m like, “What?” He’s like, “Yeah, they invited me to do it. Should I do it?” I’m like, “I think you have to.”
Is there anything Lakers fans don’t know about him off the court? SR: What you see is what you get. I’m actually surprised that Austin has done so well when it comes to media and stuff. He used to hate it. And he’s gotten to where he does really well with answering questions and having a little bit of a personality up there. He acts a little cold-hearted sometimes, but he’s a good dude. He understands that people have jobs to do and that he’s in a blessed situation as an NBA player.
Clutch Points: “That wasn’t a dealbreaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position, he was the best player available… I wasn’t offended at all.” Damian Lillard on if the Blazers drafting Scoot Henderson was a dealbreaker. pic.twitter.com/A3EikEmczC

