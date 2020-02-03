USA Today Sports

John Collins, Myles Turner available?

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 3, 2020 | 8:02 am UTC Update
Wojnarowski said: I think the hard part for them, and they’ve acknowledged it, how do they stack together contracts and picks to bring back an established player? You look at their roster and you go OK, they don’t want to trade Al Horford. They brought Al Horford in there because they wanted his size. They’re trying to beat Milwaukee. They want to beat the Bucks to win the East and they need size to do that and they need Al Horford to do that.
3 hours ago via Sixers Wire

, Top Rumors

, , ,

The Orlando Magic have reportedly discussed trading forward Aaron Gordon ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but a deal is “tricky” because of injuries on the roster. “Aaron Gordon’s a player they’ve had some discussions about,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast with Bobby Marks. “I think it’s a tricky one to trade him now, with the season-ending injuries to Jonathan Isaac, to Al-Farouq Aminu. … If you’re going to move Gordon and you want to try to stick around in the playoff chase…you’ve got to get back a significant amount.
3 hours ago via Tyler Conway @ Bleacher Report

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Aaron Gordon Trade?
Tournament play in the first-ever Mamba Cup came to a sudden halt, even before it was confirmed that the crash had killed all nine people aboard: Kobe and Gianna Bryant, two of Gianna’s teammates, three other parents, one assistant coach and the pilot. “Being right where he was coming to, and knowing what he was coming for, is what I’m struggling with,” Terry said.
3 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Jason Terry Retirement?
February 3, 2020 | 2:29 am UTC Update

Hawks targeting centers for trade

Atlanta has been interested in acquiring a starting level center, and have talked with Houston on Capela and Oklahoma City on Steven Adams, league sources said. Atlanta’s talks with Detroit on center Andre Drummond lost momentum in recent weeks.
9 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 109 more rumors
February 3, 2020 | 12:51 am UTC Update
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will be featured in a Super Bowl ad for GMC today, introducing the HUMMER EV, the electric version of the car he drove in high school that caused so much controversy surrounding his eligibility.

10 hours ago via mcten

, Uncategorized

, ,

February 3, 2020 | 12:04 am UTC Update
There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.

11 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
February 2, 2020 | 10:48 pm UTC Update
“It’s been a little unreal for me, it’s like I’m still waiting for them to call it fake news and that this is not real,” Horry said. “He was my friend, he was my teammate, and I’m sorry to see him go, but I’m more sorry to see those kids go because they were just starting their lives. It’s an overall tragic event and you hate it happened, but hopefully it’ll make people around the world understand that tomorrow’s not promised. … Blood is blood, family is family, appreciate it.”
12 hours ago via Alex Byington For the Eagle @ Dothan Eagle

Uncategorized

,

February 2, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
February 2, 2020 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
Home