John Collins, Myles Turner available?
If the current trade buzz is accurate, the general market for young frontcourt players is robust, with league executives saying both the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner and the Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins, big men with the ability to switch between power forward and center, are on the trading block.
February 3, 2020 | 8:02 am UTC Update
Warriors listening to offers for D'Angelo Russell
Marc Stein: Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D’Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches — with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly.
Kevin Love staying put?
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly aren’t going to trade Kevin Love prior to Thursday’s deadline. “Cleveland is resigned right now that there is no trade for them between now and Thursday. Unless something comes out of nowhere, essentially, they will be looking in the offseason,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod.
Wojnarowski said: I think the hard part for them, and they’ve acknowledged it, how do they stack together contracts and picks to bring back an established player? You look at their roster and you go OK, they don’t want to trade Al Horford. They brought Al Horford in there because they wanted his size. They’re trying to beat Milwaukee. They want to beat the Bucks to win the East and they need size to do that and they need Al Horford to do that.
The Orlando Magic have reportedly discussed trading forward Aaron Gordon ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but a deal is “tricky” because of injuries on the roster. “Aaron Gordon’s a player they’ve had some discussions about,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast with Bobby Marks. “I think it’s a tricky one to trade him now, with the season-ending injuries to Jonathan Isaac, to Al-Farouq Aminu. … If you’re going to move Gordon and you want to try to stick around in the playoff chase…you’ve got to get back a significant amount.
SNY sources confirm that some with the Knicks would like to see the club pursue a point guard at the trade deadline, as the NY Daily News reported. OKC’s Dennis Schroeder is among the point guards believed to be available.
As noted earlier, the Knicks see Charlotte’s Malik Monk as a potential trade target — teams believe that the Knicks and Marcus Morris have strong mutual interest in Morris signing with New York in free agency this summer; this will impact Morris’ value to teams interested in trading for him.
Several teams have had conversations with the Knicks about potential deals involving Bobby Portis recently, per sources. Portis signed a two-year deal worth $15 million annually that isn’t fully guaranteed for next season. He is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21 minutes per game for New York. Portis is shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.
The trade deadline is Thursday, and Smith has drawn some interest, according to sources. The Timberwolves reportedly have interest. One NBA source told The Post that the Magic have inquired.
The Knicks have been in touch with several teams around the league to monitor the trade landscape, so it’s not particularly noteworthy that they are among the teams who have touched base recently with the Golden State Warriors.
Clippers making a move?
Marc Stein: And, as noted here Jan. 23, lots of rival teams are anticipating at least one trade this week from the Clippers, who have been pursuing a big and a wing even after their home-run summer acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
Tournament play in the first-ever Mamba Cup came to a sudden halt, even before it was confirmed that the crash had killed all nine people aboard: Kobe and Gianna Bryant, two of Gianna’s teammates, three other parents, one assistant coach and the pilot. “Being right where he was coming to, and knowing what he was coming for, is what I’m struggling with,” Terry said.
Terry understood completely. Upon returning home to Dallas, he found it difficult just to coach two games this week, for his high school girls’ team at North Dallas Adventist Academy. “I was shaking going back into a gym,” Terry said. “My hands were literally shaking. I don’t know how the Lakers are going to do it.”
Well, this is a big deal … Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he’s on board with the movement to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant — telling TMZ Sports, “I would support it.” Not only have MILLIONS of people signed a petition to have the league swap out the current logo which features an image of Jerry West, but a bunch of NBA stars have backed it as well … from Paul Pierce to Jamal Crawford and more.
February 3, 2020 | 2:29 am UTC Update
Hawks targeting centers for trade
Atlanta has been interested in acquiring a starting level center, and have talked with Houston on Capela and Oklahoma City on Steven Adams, league sources said. Atlanta’s talks with Detroit on center Andre Drummond lost momentum in recent weeks.
The Houston Rockets are actively discussing several trade scenarios involving center Clint Capela, including with a host of Eastern Conference franchises, league sources tell ESPN. The Rockets are engaged in three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela’s to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player, league sources said.
Mark Berman: NBA sources confirm the #Rockets are in talks with several Eastern Conference teams in an effort to trade Clint Capela to potentially acquire the draft assets needed to land a forward & a center prior to the trade deadline. Reported first by @Adrian Wojnarowski.
February 3, 2020 | 12:51 am UTC Update
Clint Capela on the move?
Adrian Wojnarowski: As trade deadline looms on Thursday, Houston is engaged with several Eastern Conference teams — including Atlanta — on C Clint Capela, league sources tell ESPN. There are a few multi-team trade scenarios in play.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Capela could be a way for the Rockets to get the draft asset(s) the team needs to flip for a wing player, per sources. Rockets talks around the league suggest they’d like to acquire a wing and a center before deadline.
Fred Katz: Major 👀 emoji: Neither Moe Wagner or Rui Hachimura is listed on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors.
February 3, 2020 | 12:04 am UTC Update
Alykhan Bijani: Russell Westbrook had his left thumb heavily wrapped after the game. Wouldn’t elaborate on it or how it felt other than it happened when someone swiped on it.
Alykhan Bijani: James Harden on rebounding difference in first and second half: “…I think we’re so comfortable, especially when Clint (Capela) is out there that he’s going to get the majority of the rebounds. When we’re small we have to actually find a body and team rebound.” #Rockets
Blake Murphy: VanVleet on Davis not being in Rising Stars: “None of us have ever played in it, so what difference does it make? Welcome to the party.”
KC Johnson: Daniel Gafford admitted he rolled his ankle in 1st quarter. Asked if he thought about sitting because he wasn’t moving well, he said: “I wasn’t moving as well as I could. But I was moving. As long as I’m moving, I’m going to keep trying.”
There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.
February 2, 2020 | 10:48 pm UTC Update
Rod Beard: No update on #Pistons Derrick Rose’s groin injury. I would doubt that he makes the trip to Memphis for tomorrow’s game.
Robert Horry was stopped every couple of seconds to take a picture or sign an autograph, but he did much of it with a heavy heart following the death of former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant and eight others — including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna — in a helicopter crash last Sunday in California.
“It’s been a little unreal for me, it’s like I’m still waiting for them to call it fake news and that this is not real,” Horry said. “He was my friend, he was my teammate, and I’m sorry to see him go, but I’m more sorry to see those kids go because they were just starting their lives. It’s an overall tragic event and you hate it happened, but hopefully it’ll make people around the world understand that tomorrow’s not promised. … Blood is blood, family is family, appreciate it.”
February 2, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
KC Johnson: Boylen subs out, thus ending Zach LaVine’s career-long streak of 20-point games at 17. LaVine has 18 points.
Josh Lewenberg: With their 11th straight victory, the Raptors will match their longest winning streak in franchise history, previously set in 2016 and then again in 2018. They can set the record with win No. 12 when they host Indiana on Wednesday.
Gina Mizell: For some context, Ayton defended Giannis quite a bit in a #Suns win over Milwaukee last March — and quite good. “I love that battle…if you have the MVP, and you know a guy can compete. It was 1-on-1 last year…the fouls really changed up our defense.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: The other night I was asked about participating in the Skills Challenge and I want to apologize for my comments. If I am given the opportunity again I am confident I could win it again and continue to represent the league and the Nets in positive way.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (who sprained his right ankle last night) is questionable on the Hawks’ injury report. Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) and De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) are also questionable.
February 2, 2020 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
His reemergence the past three games has elicited speculation Knicks brass is simply showcasing him for a trade. “I’ve answered your trade-deadline questions,” Smith said smirking. “No more trade deadline questions.” Then he added later, “I want to be a Knick.” One source familiar with Smith’s thinking said, “He just wants to play.”
Mark Berman: #Rockets beat New Orleans 117-109. James Harden 40 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists. @Danuel House (two critical threes in the fourth quarter): 12 points, 12 rebounds.
David Hardisty: D’Antoni stressed the importance of the Rockets rebounding better in the second half after getting crushed on the glass in the first: “If you want to win, that’s what you got to do. You got to box out and go get it.”
Will Guillory: Gentry: Zion can’t go 4 minutes without touching the ball … That’s something I’ll make sure will never happen again.