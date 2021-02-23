USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: John Collins on Dallas' radar?

11 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

2 months ago via Stitcher.com
John Collins had strong extension offer from Hawks
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
No extension between John Collins and Hawks
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
9 months ago via sarah_k_spence
12 months ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
12 months ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
February 23, 2021 | 4:13 pm EST Update

Knicks exec World Wide Wes pushing for Bradley Beal to demand trade to New York?

Knicks top executive World Wide Wes is reportedly recruiting Bradley Beal to the Knicks through backchannels. ESPN radio host Michael Kay, who works for the station that broadcasts Knicks games, cited a “very good source” while dropping the news on his show last week.
17 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

World Wide Wes, whose real name is William Wesley, was hired by the Knicks in June to work with his longtime associate Leon Rose. It’s Wesley’s first official job with an NBA team after decades as a behind-the-scenes power broker who leveraged relationships into influence. World Wide Wes, who has James Dolan’s ear, is an animated figure on the sidelines this season, both on the road and at MSG, but has never spoken publicly.
17 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

February 23, 2021 | 2:36 pm EST Update
