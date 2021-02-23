If John Collins were to reach restricted free agency, expect the Mavericks to make a significant offer, according to league sources.
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
February 23, 2021 | 4:13 pm EST Update
Knicks exec World Wide Wes pushing for Bradley Beal to demand trade to New York?
Knicks top executive World Wide Wes is reportedly recruiting Bradley Beal to the Knicks through backchannels. ESPN radio host Michael Kay, who works for the station that broadcasts Knicks games, cited a “very good source” while dropping the news on his show last week.
“The Knicks have World Wide Wes on their side,” Kay said. “And he’s been in the ear of some of Beal’s people and he’s kind of nudging them that this might be a time to push for a trade.”
World Wide Wes, whose real name is William Wesley, was hired by the Knicks in June to work with his longtime associate Leon Rose. It’s Wesley’s first official job with an NBA team after decades as a behind-the-scenes power broker who leveraged relationships into influence. World Wide Wes, who has James Dolan’s ear, is an animated figure on the sidelines this season, both on the road and at MSG, but has never spoken publicly.
Rockets considering Noah Croom for assistant GM position
Emiliano Carchia: Noah Croom is being considered by the Houston Rockets for their assistant GM-type position, sources tell @Sportando
February 23, 2021 | 2:36 pm EST Update
NBA grants Heat $4.7 million exception for Meyers Leonard injury
Shams Charania: The Heat have been granted a disabled player exception worth $4.7M for the season-ending loss of Meyers Leonard, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Miami has until April 19 to use the DPE.