For John Collins, the trade talk is over. Finally. The power forward is now a member of the Utah Jazz after what seems like years of trade rumors. Collins spoke to the Jazz’s website on Sunday after being officially introduced. “I was excited going to a place that I knew really wanted me and was trying to have me in the organization,” Collins said. “You know, it’s always very nice to hear and know coming to a place that really wants you and wants you to excel here. “It’s a big sigh of relief knowing that all the talk and trade talks are over and can go to my new home and start a new home.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day