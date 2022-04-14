NBA rumors: John Collins out against Cavaliers

Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.

Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Miami: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Washington: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Injury update: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game at Detroit: Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Mays (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. Williams (personal reasons) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game at Orlando: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is available. John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable. De’Andre Hunter (low back discomfort) is questionable. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is available. Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness) is available. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Bogi did not participate in practice today, Nate McMillan says. Clint Capela did some running.
Bogdan Bogdanovic available for the first time since November
Bogdan Bogdanovic back to individual workouts
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic, who's been out since Nov. 27 with an ankle sprain, has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts. He will be listed as out for tonight’s game and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Houston: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte: Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Trae Young (left knee soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. Hunter and Okongwu are out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Philadelphia: Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic out at least two weeks
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment.
Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic both playing tonight
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. MIL: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
John Collins a game-time decision, Trae Young good to go tonight
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
7 months ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Considering you’re now a professional basketball player who’s making millions, I think you made the right choice. I wanted to ask you about the Hawks now. At the end of the season, it was mentioned how you were going to be evaluated by the training staff and a procedure was possible for your knee. What happened with the knee, and how are you feeling now? Bogdan Bogdanovic: It was a PRP shot, so it was nothing crazy. I wanted to just make sure that I was 100 percent healthy at the beginning of this coming season. It’s nothing serious where I had surgery or anything like that. I am good, and I am healthy now. That’s already behind me and was a long time ago. I have no problems now.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable. Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight for the #Bucks with left calf tightness while Bogdan Bogdanović is questionable with right knee soreness for the #Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic questionable again for Hawks
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic available for Game 2
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game at Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic listed as questionable for Game 2
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow's game at Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
10 months ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kevin Huerter on Bogdan Bogdanovic's injury: He's out there on one leg
The Hawks still need Bogdanovic, wing Kevin Huerter said, even if he’s pushing through some knee issues. “He’s a smart player,” Huerter said. “Obviously just really good at the game of basketball, just knowing the game and being in the right spots. He’s out there on one leg. He’s gutting it out for us right now and I’m sure he wants to be out there more, but just having him and his presence on the court, to still be a shooting threat, defenses obviously still have to prepare for him.”
10 months ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“He is giving us everything,” McMillan said of Bogdanovic’s efforts. “It’s pretty obvious that there’s some soreness there but this is the way this team has been built. He does not want to sit out. He’s trying to give us whatever minutes he can give us, and it really has helped us the last few games, being able to have him out there, because he’s still a threat.”
Bogdan Bogdanovic a game-time decision for Game 1
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic’s knee is sore and they don’t know about his availability yet. As always with this stuff, McMillan will likely say tomorrow how he’s a game-time decision.
Bogdan Bogdanovic available for Game 7
Bogdan Bogdanovic a game-time decision for Game 7
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Trae Young (right hip soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Clint Capela (right heel pain) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (low back soreness) is questionable.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable tonight. Tony Snell is off the injury list. Hunter, Reddish remain out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Portland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is probable. Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter will both be AVAILABLE tonight. Hawks getting healthier.
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young and Clint Capela are playing. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Chicago: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (left shoulder sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic available for the first time since January 9
Anthony Chiang: Hawks announce that Bogdan Bogdanovic is available to play tonight vs. Heat. He has not played since Jan. 9.
Bogdan Bogdanovic progressing in his rehab
Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee on Jan. 9) has progressed his rehab to include one-on-one play with contact, Hawks say. Next step will be reintegration into team practice. Sounds like he's making good progress.
“It’s hard for me because even when I’m tired sometimes, I have my routine in my head, so I’m like, I have to do it, you know?” Bogdanovic said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s what got me here, honestly. So I cannot just rest and (not) do it. I can’t. That’s my way, nothing else. I’m just trying to stay on and whenever I’m cleared to go, I want to be ready. I don’t want to take up extra time to get ready for the game. That’s how I think.”
“It’s a process of getting on the court, getting contact in practice, playing with the guys a little bit, a couple practices, so it’s a process,” Bogdanovic said. “... What I expect, I don’t know how my body will react and we’ll just follow the processes, nothing else.”
Bogdan Bogdanovic condition from knee injury improving
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says it sounds like Bogdanovic's healing process is going "extremely well." Is still wearing a brace. Did some passing and FT shooting today.
No timetable for Bogdan Bogdanovic's recovery
There’s no timetable on when Bogdanovic will return, as the Hawks announced his treatment plan is still being reviewed and will be updated later this week, but a doctor I spoke with was sent video of Bogdanovic’s injury and the diagnosis from the team to provide more insight into when we might be able to see him on the court again. “The injury itself on video looks concerning for a left knee injury to a ligament injury for the ACL or MCL,” said Dr. Deepak Chona, founder of SportsMedAnalytics. “It’s listed as a right knee injury, though. With that MRI report, usually if it was an ACL injury, they would have listed that right away. What it sounds like is an injury to the MCL or another ligament in that knee, like the LCL. In either case, you would treat it most likely the same with being in a brace for a week or two to protect it and then gradually bring it back to full recovery. What it sounds like most likely is the diagnosis being a ligament sprain. Players can usually return around the four-ish week timeframe depending on the severity and the degree of cutting in the sport. In basketball, there’s a high demand for cutting, so you might see a longer time being out. Four-ish weeks is around the time I would see him begin non-contact drills and doing them at a high level.”
1 year ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Because of the initial reporting, Chona believes the prognosis means Bogdanovic is likely to not need surgery because an ACL, MCL or LCL tear would have been present in the MRI scan, but the Hawks only announced an avulsion fracture in their initial diagnosis. Chona did say there is an off chance that it could still end up being a torn ligament, such as an ACL which can cause avulsion fractures, instead of a sprain but that is the least likely scenario, he said.
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Thanks you all for your messages, prayers and support!! 🙏🏽 God is good!! I will miss playing ball with my guys, but I will be right there to support them!! Minor setback for the major comeback!! See you soon!! ⏳
Bogdan Bogdanovic out at least four weeks?
“The injury itself on video looks concerning for a left knee injury to a ligament injury for the ACL or MCL,” said Dr. Deepak Chona, founder of SportsMedAnalytics. “It’s listed as a right knee injury, though. With that MRI report, usually if it was an ACL injury, they would have listed that right away. What it sounds like is an injury to the MCL or another ligament in that knee, like the LCL. In either case, you would treat it most likely the same with being in a brace for a week or two to protect it and then gradually bring it back to full recovery. What it sounds like most likely is the diagnosis being a ligament sprain. Players can usually return around the four-ish week timeframe depending on the severity and the degree of cutting in the sport. In basketball, there’s a high demand for cutting, so you might see a longer time being out. Four-ish weeks is around the time I would see him begin non-contact drills and doing them at a high level.”
Chona anticipates Bogdanovic being able to start rehabbing somewhere in the one- to three-week range with the fourth week being in an advanced rehab stage. The Hawks normally take longer than expected on recoveries because of how diligent they are in not rushing back players. Normally, players start with non-contact drills before progressing to modified practices without contact, then full contact, followed by 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging before being medically cleared. After being medically cleared, players are normally on minutes restrictions for a few games preceding no restrictions. So don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic’s rehab takes longer than what Chona’s medical opinion tells him.
Bogdan Bogdanovic suffers fracture in right knee
JD Shaw: Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee, along with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise, the team says. His status will be updated later this week.
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently getting his MRI on his knee right now, Lloyd Pierce says. Trae Young's wrist is sore and went through practice. He's wearing a mini brace.
Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss significant time?
Sarah K. Spencer: "We're probably looking at another guy that's probably going to be out for a while," Lloyd Pierce says. Hawks have listed Bogdanovic as out with a "right knee injury" for now, but we'll likely find out more tomorrow.
Bogdanovic had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game. At this point it's still too early to say how much time he might miss, but based strictly on the video and his reaction there's unfortunately a good chance this will be a long-term injury.
Bogdan Bogdanovic leaves game with right knee injury
James Ham: The Sacramento Kings have no injuries to report for tonight’s matchup with the Lakers. Bogdanovic is a go.
Jason Jones: Bogdan Bodgdanovic when asked if he feels ready to play: "I feel like 10 days ago I (was) ready to play. But I'm still waiting for a green light. So we'll see if it's going to be the next game, I'm not sure." Could be Friday or Saturday, too.
James Ham: Bogdanovic said he hasn’t been cleared to return yet. He’ll know more tomorrow, but thinking return will be Friday or Saturday.
James Ham: Kings injury report for tonight at Heat Bogdan Bogdanovic-OUT (left knee procedure recovery) Kosta Koufos-PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)
James Ham: Spoke to Bogdan Bogdanovic and he is still targeting Nov. 7 for his return. He will travel with the team on the four game trip to get some floor time in before his debut.
James Ham: Kings injury report for tonight vs. Portland Bogdan Bogdanovic-OUT, left knee (post procedure recovery) Kosta Koufos-OUT, right hamstring strain. Iman Shumpert-OUT, sore left calf (return from injury management).
