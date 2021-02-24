USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: John Collins out due to concussion evaluation

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle soreness) & Kevin Huerter (left groin soreness) are probable. Treveon Graham (personal reasons) is questionable.
Tim Bontemps: John Collins went back to Atlanta's locker room after falling very hard on his back after trying to contest Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt. Yet another possible injury for a Hawks team that has barely had its full team on the court this season, & only just had everyone back tonight.
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins said his left ankle sprain is "nothing too bad." Feels like he twisted it a bit and it's bruised. But he was able to complete a full day's practice today (and he also returned in last night's game). Said the Hawks getting a few days off is just what he needs.
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks, John Collins recently expressed discomfort in his right hip. An MRI revealed a right hip strain. He is able to participate in on-court activities within prescribed rehab limitations and his on-court loads and intensities will be increased throughout training camp.
Chris Kirschner: John Collins won't play tonight against the Bulls because of flu-like symptoms.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks listing John Collins as questionable for tonight's game vs. Bulls with flu-like symptoms.
Chase Hughes: John Collins is out for the rest of this game due to a facial laceration. That's a break for the Wizards. He's Atlanta's best player.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks could be without two key players vs. Celtics tomorrow: John Collins (bronchitis-type symptoms) is questionable. Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable.
Chris Vivlamore: Updates on Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is available. Taurean Prince (flu-like symptoms) is available. Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle sprain) is out. Jeremy Lin (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Pacers: Dewayne Dedmon (left shin) and Jeremy Lin (low back) are probable. John Collins (left ankle) and Alex Len (back strain) are questionable. Omari Spellman (right hip) is doubtful. Miles Plumlee (left knee) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are out.
John Collins to miss several more weeks
The Hawks will be without John Collins for Wednesday’s home opener and beyond as the power forward deals with an ankle injury. Collins will miss several more weeks with a return date that is likely in early November, according to a person familiar with the situation. He would miss nine more games with a return likely in the second week of November. Collins has not yet returned to on-court activity and will need to work his way back into playing shape before a return is possible.
John Collins continues to progress in his rehabilitation from mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. Spot shooting has been introduced as part of his rehabilitation plan. He is listed as out, will be reviewed on Nov. 4 and an update will be provided at that time.
Erik Horne: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce says John Collins is out. Rookie Omari Spellman to start. Abdel Nader is out for the Thunder.
Michael Cunningham: Schröder (ankle) out at MIN. Collins (ankle) probable.
Kyle Goon: Per Budholzer, Hawks starting lineup will be Dennis Schroeder, Taurean Prince, Damion Lee, Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon. John Collins is out tonight.
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says John Collins will play tonight on minutes restriction. Plumlee to start at center.
Michael Cunningham: John Collins (shoulder) says chance he could play Wed. at CLE. If not then, looks 'really good' for return Thurs. vs. DET. Injured 11/30.
Michael Cunningham: John Collins: "I'm trying to learn how to be injured. I'm not used to this. I've never been out because of injury."
