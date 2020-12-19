USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: John Collins starts over Danilo Gallinari

3 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Hawks starters tonight against the Grizzlies, according to Lloyd Pierce: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 19, 2020 | 6:22 pm EST Update
Home