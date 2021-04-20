Shams Charania: Hawks‘ John Collins sits down with @Stadium: “On one hand, I have all these NBA teams showing their want. On the other side, I couldn’t get a deal done with the team that I’ve been here with.” Also: Performing amid business of NBA, leadership, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/kFSzhlVZY9
April 20, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Anthony Edwards on why he should be Rookie of the Year: I'm scoring the ball at will
You’ve been ballin’, though. You averaged around 24 points a game in March and 23 points a game since the All Star Break. But you aren’t the clear cut choice for Rookie of the Year. What do you think? Are you the Rookie of the Year? Anthony Edwards: Everybody be askin’ me, I just tell them the same thing: Whoever picking the trophy, whatever it’s called, if they think I am, then yeah. If they don’t, then cool. I’m just here to play basketball. I’m tryin’ to be the best that I can be. I think you’re the Rookie of the Year! Tell me why you might be. Edwards: Well, I’m playing at a really high level right now. Like, I’m playing at a really, really high level. I’m scoring the ball at will. I’m getting a lot of steals. I feel like I’m really fun to watch. See, you don’t know if I have a Rookie of the Year vote. I might need some convincing. We know you’re fun. We see it! What else is it? Edwards” Ain’t too much I’mma do convincin’ wise and talkin’ wise. I just like to go to the court. I don’t really do too much talkin’.
Cool, glad we know some baseball guys. You’ve said before that your favorite team as a kid was the Thunder, because of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. You’ve played both those teams now, is that still true? Has your perception of those two changed at all? Anthony Edwards: Nahhhhh. As far as Durant being my favorite player? Nah. Hell nah, that hasn’t changed. He’s still my favorite player.
Did you guard [Kevin Durant]? Anthony Edwards: ….nah I ain’t guard him. You happy you ain’t guard him? Edwards: I ain’t gonna say I’m happy I didn’t. But, he’s like seven feet. I’m 6’4”, I can’t really do too much. What about Russell Westbrook? You had 21 against the Wizards. Edwads: Yuh, Yuh, Yuh, Yuh, Yuhhhhhh! I love playing Westbrook. Fasho! ‘Cuz, I can guard him. That’s my matchup. They always put me on Westbrook. Yeah, I had fun with that.
Magic Johnson congratulates Chris Paul for passing him in all-time assists
Dane Moore: Chris Finch said he had a conversation with D’Angelo Russell this morning about continuing to come off the bench. According to Finch, both parties are cool with that, and DLo will continue to be off the bench. Finch did say DLo’s minutes restriction is now up to “upwards of 30”