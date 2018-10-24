John Collins to miss several more weeks
The Hawks will be without John Collins for Wednesday’s home opener and beyond as the power forward deals with an ankle injury. Collins will miss several more weeks with a return date that is likely in early November, according to a person familiar with the situation. He would miss nine more games with a return likely in the second week of November. Collins has not yet returned to on-court activity and will need to work his way back into playing shape before a return is possible.
Davis isn’t a free agent until 2020, but some teams are already mulling trade packages if Davis passes on an extension the New Orleans Pelicans can offer him next summer. This is the option that raises goosebumps among a handful of teams that think they might have a chance at landing Davis. The fact that Davis and the Pelicans are off to a fantastic start and that Davis has continued to be outwardly committed to New Orleans has not slowed this one bit.
As any college coach will tell you, a verbal commitment is just that. Also, the Celtics will probably be willing to make the five-year offer to Irving, but that’s not in stone at this point with Irving’s history of injuries and many months to go. Plenty of executives have the magnet with Irving’s name on it slapped in the “UFA” (unrestricted free agent) column on their whiteboards.
This story is based on interviews with a half-dozen people inside or close to the Cavs organization. The Cavs are 0-3 this season and already struggling with two seemingly incongruous priorities they set for themselves before camp started last month: to stay competitive in the East and to develop young talent. The front office is still committed to winning this year rather than tearing down, a source said, and views what happened Sunday as not representative of who the Cavs will be this season.
Griffin’s 109 points is the most ever for the Pistons through three games. He’s also the first Piston to score 50 points and have at least 10 rebounds and five assists. He added 14 rebounds and six assists. His performance amazed teammates. Zaza Pachulia, who played the last two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, has long battled against Griffin when he starred for the L.A. Clippers. “Probably the best game of his career,” Pistons center Zaza Pachulia said. “From inside, outside, I think he feels great, his body feels great. He’s smart, playing against him is different. I’m amazed and I’m glad we’re teammates.”
Drummond grabbed a defensive rebound and raised his left arm to fend off Embiid. Embiid could have earned an Emmy for the way he acted. But referee James Williams was fooled and Drummond was hit with his second foul. Embiid yelled: “Get him out of here!” Embiid tried to deflect from Drummond since the Pistons won, but with prodding, he finally gave the reporters what they wanted. “Obviously, on the second [technical], you can see that he hit me and his hand actually touched my face,” Embiid said. “So that’s his problem. “Like I said, I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head.”
Casey said he didn’t see Drummond’s second technical foul or what caused it, but his center has to be able to keep his cool in critical moments. “One thing we got to do, we got to keep our head, and I told our team, we hurt ourselves as much as they hurt us,” Casey said. “We got to keep our head, and we’re learning, we’re young. I love our guys, but we get excited, and we just got to maintain our focus, maintain our poise, and don’t let a guy talking stuff to you take you out of what you want to do or flop or whatever it was, I really didn’t see it.
Davis highlighted a 34-point, 13-rebound, five-block performance with a left-wing 3 with less than two minutes remaining, Payton added a back-breaking 3 in the final minute of his first 20-point performance for the Pelicans, and New Orleans remained unbeaten through three games with a 116-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. “This was our best win,” of the three to start the season, Payton said. “We fought adversity and found a way to win. It felt good just to close out the game.”