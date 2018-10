John Collins to miss several more weeks

Drummond grabbed a defensive rebound and raised his left arm to fend off Embiid. Embiid could have earned an Emmy for the way he acted. But referee James Williams was fooled and Drummond was hit with his second foul. Embiid yelled: “Get him out of here!” Embiid tried to deflect from Drummond since the Pistons won, but with prodding, he finally gave the reporters what they wanted. “Obviously, on the second [technical], you can see that he hit me and his hand actually touched my face,” Embiid said. “So that’s his problem . “Like I said, I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head.”