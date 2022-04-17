Shams Charania: Atlanta’s John Collins will play in Game 1 vs. Heat today, barring issues in warmups, sources said. Gut-it-out return for the Hawks, who are without Clint Capela.
Ira Winderman: Hawks injury report: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.
Getting this kind of performance from Hunter would go a long way for the Hawks on Friday night in Cleveland. Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen could be back from a finger injury. John Collins is still unlikely to play for the Hawks on Friday, a source told The Athletic on Tuesday afternoon. If Allen is back and performing at the level he was before his finger injury, Cleveland is a different team. The Cavs’ frontcourt defense with Allen and rookie Evan Mobley was fearsome when they were on the court together.
I asked Collins once he got off the court if he could return this coming week for the Play-In Tournament. Collins told The Athletic that he’s “still not sure yet.” Looking at it optimistically, at least it wasn’t a flat-out no. Realistically, even if his foot is 100 percent, it’s still hard to imagine him being effective if his finger is still covered.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Miami: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins is still at the same level of jogging/shooting, per Nate McMillan. No setbacks, which is good, but still at that same level of activity as a few days ago.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Washington: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn: Lou Williams (right ankle/low back discomfort) is probable. Trae Young (right groin soreness) is probable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Jalen Johnson (NBA concussion protocol) is out.
Chris Kirschner: We’re in the reevaluation window for John Collins. Nate McMillan said during pregame that there’s no update on a possible return for Collins. Still hasn’t been decided yet if he’ll be shut down for the remainder of the season. He’s still rehabbing.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Oklahoma City: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion) is out. Skylar Mays and John Collins are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: This morning at shootaround, I asked Nate McMillan about John Collins: "He's feeling better but he's not doing anything as far as movement, any type of running. I think in the next day or so they'll probably increase his activity... he's not doing any type of shooting."
Kevin Chouinard: Injury update: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Golden State: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game at Detroit: Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Mays (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. Williams (personal reasons) is out.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks announce John Collins has a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. He will wear a custom splint for remainder of the season. Over the next few days, Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his foot. His status will be updated in 10-14 days.
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan, on John Collins absence going forward, called him the Hawks' second-most important player. "John is our spiritual leader."
Shams Charania: Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner. Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision. They'll see how he feels after his pregame warm-up.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Washington: John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Chicago: Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is probable. Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago: Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is probable. Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful. Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Toronto: De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable. Kevin Knox (non-COVID illness) is questionable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto: De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is questionable. John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful. Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) is out/not with team.
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said John Collins did not participate in practice today. All he’s able to do right now is spot-up shooting, he said.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game at Orlando: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is available. John Collins (right foot strain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Injury report for tonight vs. ORL: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Questionable John Collins (right foot strain): Out
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins underwent an MRI today, which revealed a right foot strain. Collins is expected to miss the next three games. Following a period of rest, treatment and daily monitoring this week and throughout All-Star break, his status will be updated, Hawks say.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Toronto: John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Updated injury report: John Collins (low back tension) is probable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable. Clint Capela (L ankle sprain) is doubtful. Cam Reddish (R ankle sprain) is doubtful. Solomon Hill is out. Jalen Johnson (L ankle sprain) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Utah: John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. BKN Trae Young (right knee soreness) is probable. John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins is probably "a little further out" than De'Andre Hunter, in terms of bouncing back from injury. But adds both those guys will be out for at least a few more days.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is probable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: McMillan on Collins/ankle: "John is doing better but he's just not ready to play tonight."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at San Antonio: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle soreness) & Kevin Huerter (left groin soreness) are probable. Treveon Graham (personal reasons) is questionable.
Tim Bontemps: John Collins went back to Atlanta's locker room after falling very hard on his back after trying to contest Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt. Yet another possible injury for a Hawks team that has barely had its full team on the court this season, & only just had everyone back tonight.
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins said his left ankle sprain is "nothing too bad." Feels like he twisted it a bit and it's bruised. But he was able to complete a full day's practice today (and he also returned in last night's game). Said the Hawks getting a few days off is just what he needs.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: John Collins (left knee tendon pain) and Brandon Goodwin (right hip contusion) are available tonight vs. ORL.
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins (hip strain) practiced today: "I was trying to test myself, see how I was feeling... It's feeling good and I'm trying to keep it feeling good."
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks, John Collins recently expressed discomfort in his right hip. An MRI revealed a right hip strain. He is able to participate in on-court activities within prescribed rehab limitations and his on-court loads and intensities will be increased throughout training camp.
Kevin Chouinard: For today’s game, Hawks say that Vince Carter (right knee contusion), Kevin Huerter (back contusion), Alex Len (left knee contusion) are available. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks listing John Collins as questionable for tonight's game vs. Bulls with flu-like symptoms.
Chase Hughes: John Collins is out for the rest of this game due to a facial laceration. That's a break for the Wizards. He's Atlanta's best player.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks could be without two key players vs. Celtics tomorrow: John Collins (bronchitis-type symptoms) is questionable. Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable.
Chris Vivlamore: Updates on Hawks injury report: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is available. Taurean Prince (flu-like symptoms) is available. Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle sprain) is out. Jeremy Lin (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Pacers: Dewayne Dedmon (left shin) and Jeremy Lin (low back) are probable. John Collins (left ankle) and Alex Len (back strain) are questionable. Omari Spellman (right hip) is doubtful. Miles Plumlee (left knee) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are out.
John Collins has not yet resume practice so the Hawks forward will continue to be sidelined by a left ankle injury. The second-year forward has yet to appear in a game this season due to the injury. His return is not imminent, according to a person familiar with the situation. Collins was to be re-evaluated Monday and will miss several more games.
The Hawks will be without John Collins for Wednesday’s home opener and beyond as the power forward deals with an ankle injury. Collins will miss several more weeks with a return date that is likely in early November, according to a person familiar with the situation. He would miss nine more games with a return likely in the second week of November. Collins has not yet returned to on-court activity and will need to work his way back into playing shape before a return is possible.
John Collins continues to progress in his rehabilitation from mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. Spot shooting has been introduced as part of his rehabilitation plan. He is listed as out, will be reviewed on Nov. 4 and an update will be provided at that time.
Erik Horne: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce says John Collins is out. Rookie Omari Spellman to start. Abdel Nader is out for the Thunder.
Kyle Goon: Per Budholzer, Hawks starting lineup will be Dennis Schroeder, Taurean Prince, Damion Lee, Mike Muscala and Dewayne Dedmon. John Collins is out tonight.
Michael Cunningham: Budenholzer says John Collins will play tonight on minutes restriction. Plumlee to start at center.
Michael Cunningham: John Collins (shoulder) says chance he could play Wed. at CLE. If not then, looks 'really good' for return Thurs. vs. DET. Injured 11/30.
Michael Cunningham: John Collins: "I'm trying to learn how to be injured. I'm not used to this. I've never been out because of injury."