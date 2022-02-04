The Hawks have discussed numerous trade scenarios with numerous teams in recent weeks, but appear increasingly prepared to push a potential Collins trade into the offseason thanks at least partly to their 8-3 surge since trading Cam Reddish to New York.
February 4, 2022 | 7:45 pm EST Update
DeMar DeRozan hits 19,000-point mark
KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan has cracked 19,000 career points tonight and also passed Dale Ellis for 62nd on NBA all-time scoring list. Next up? Former Bulls star Reggie Theus.
Ryan Blackburn: Asked Michael Malone about the trade deadline: “One thing that Tim [Connelly] and I agree upon is, if we do anything at the trade deadline is, it’s not just how it impacts us now. The team we are right now is not the team we’re going to be next year.”
Norman Powell: Thank you to the @Portland Trail Blazers organization for everything. Appreciate the staff, my teammates, and of course, the fans. Will always remember my time in 🌹 City
February 4, 2022 | 7:04 pm EST Update
76ers expecting Ben Simmons to be enough to close a deal for James Harden
If Harden is in danger of actively sabotaging what the Nets want to build, as Charania reports here, the Sixers don’t believe they should have to give up more than a multi-time All-Star in Simmons to get a deal done before February 10th. “Brooklyn would love to get a 25-year old, multi-time All-Star who is under contract for multiple years in exchange for a guy who is unhappy and not under contract long term,” one source said.