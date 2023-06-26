Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap.
June 26, 2023 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Glen Taylor to Wolves front office on retaining Naz Reid: 'Get it done'
As contract talks picked up again post-draft, sources familiar with the process told The Athletic, the Timberwolves and Reid were still millions apart. Then a call came from the top of the organization. “Get it done,” owner Glen Taylor instructed his front office.
Taylor and his partners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, did not want Reid to get to free agency, where several teams were waiting and could offer the 23-year-old more money or more playing time and a bigger role. The three of them consulted with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch and concluded that they couldn’t let a player of Reid’s work ethic, skill level and desire to remain in Minnesota leave.
Evan Sidery: The Suns are viewed around the league as the premier destination for ring-chasing veterans this offseason, per @Gambo987 (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/burns-gambo-podcasts/id730683847?i=1000618415012): “There’s a concern from other teams that everybody is going to go to Phoenix before anywhere else, because of playing time. Phoenix will only be able to fill out the majority of their roster with veteran’s minimum contracts due to the combined salaries of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/Sl95bviUdW
Cody Taylor: Reggie Kissoonlal will play summer league with the Celtics, a source told @RookieWire. He played last season with the Maine Celtics.
“But I think it’s just another option, another tool in the toolkit for Coach (Michael) Malone,” Booth said. “There were times in our playoff run where I felt like we might be one shooter short, and he’s a shooter. It’ll give (Malone) another option even though he is a rookie.”
In Strawther, Booth tried to address Denver’s 3-point shooting off the bench. He said he’d made a concerted effort to balance the roster and not to cannibalize too many positions. And what’s fair to expect of the 21-year-old? “Get comfortable making shots,” said Booth, who suggested Strawther might play some G League minutes if Denver’s roster stays healthy.
Adam Zagoria: Jordan Hall will play Summer League with the Nets. Jordan averaged 10.5p, 6r &5a with the Austin Spurs last season. He had a season high of 33 points (9 made 3’s) against Memphis Hustle. Over his last 20with Austin he averaged 12.3p 7.3r 6a. Hall played in 9 games w/ Spurs pic.twitter.com/7PhaTF2h4K