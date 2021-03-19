USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: John Collins unlikely to leave Atlanta?

9 hours ago via RealGM
“John Collins, I think, is unlikely to leave Atlanta,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I don’t think they can find value on a rookie contract for him. They’re 6-0 since Nate McMillan took over as head coach. I think they can figure out John Collins’ future… There was a limit they were willing to go in negations, around $90 million on an extension. He’ll be a restricted free agent. They can figure that out after the season.”

March 19, 2021 | 7:32 pm EDT Update

Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic is not a bad defender

Michael Singer: Malone, asked about Jokic’s MVP case: “I don’t think Nikola Jokic is a bad defender. … If people want to nitpick, I’m sure they can say that about Nikola, but I, as a head coach and who’s worked with him for 6 years now, don’t agree with that.”
10 mins ago via msinger

, , Top Rumors

March 19, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
