“John Collins, I think, is unlikely to leave Atlanta,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I don’t think they can find value on a rookie contract for him. They’re 6-0 since Nate McMillan took over as head coach. I think they can figure out John Collins’ future… There was a limit they were willing to go in negations, around $90 million on an extension. He’ll be a restricted free agent. They can figure that out after the season.”
March 19, 2021 | 7:32 pm EDT Update
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic is not a bad defender
Michael Singer: Malone, asked about Jokic’s MVP case: “I don’t think Nikola Jokic is a bad defender. … If people want to nitpick, I’m sure they can say that about Nikola, but I, as a head coach and who’s worked with him for 6 years now, don’t agree with that.”
Tom Orsborn: Bickerstaff: “(DeRozan) makes it OK for people in the Black community, who mental health has been a challenge for a long time but hasn’t been acceptable to speak on, (to discuss). He gives an entire community the courage to speak out and (have) acceptance of it.”
Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem is out for the Heat due to contact tracing. He has not tested positive.